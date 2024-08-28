Fans have gotten to know Tammy Slaton during her time on 1000-Lb. Sisters. However, many people are likely wondering if she has another source of income in addition to her role on the reality show. What is Tammy’s job and how does she make money?

What Is ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton’s Job?

Tammy’s most well known job is as the star of 1000-Lb. Sisters alongside sister Amy Slaton and their other family members. The show debuted on TLC in January 2020, while the most recent season 5 concluded in February 2024.

The show follows Tammy and Amy on their health journeys to lose weight. In addition to focusing on their health goals, the sisters also give glimpses into the ups and downs of their personal lives and family dynamics.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

While Tammy’s professional life isn’t featured on the show, she announced a major job update in August 2024 after she revealed she lost 500 pounds.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’m joining forces with @poprecoverysystems to help others transform their lives just like I did!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a headshot and text that explained she’s been named the company’s corporate ambassador. “This collaboration is incredibly close to my heart, and having experienced their amazing support firsthand, I know they can do wonders for others too. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and fun stuff coming your way!”

According to a video on the company’s Instagram page, they are “dedicated to providing comprehensive support and care for individuals undergoing significant surgical transformations, particularly bariatric and plastic surgery patients.”

Shortly after Tammy announced her new career venture, several fans took to the comments section to congratulate her on the role. “Congrats lady! This is such a perfect fit, both are incredible and inspirational,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “Tammy, You look absolutely beautiful!! I am so proud of you and inspired by your hard work. And dedication to making your health better. You’ve shown a lot of strength Over these last few years.”

Celebrity Crossword 22 Crosswords Play now

How Else Does ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Make Money?

Tammy earns extra cash by filming videos for fans on Cameo, which start at just $50 a clip. Additionally, Tammy works with companies including Bari Balance by Dr. Eric Smith to promote their products with her social media followers.

What Has ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Said About Her Career Goals?

In January 2024, The U.S. Sun reported that Tammy was hoping to make deals with companies to pursue a plus-size modeling career. “Tammy wants to represent people in her community who have been through what she has been through,” the insider explained at the time.

The Kentucky native was reportedly looking to make new deals while her contract with TLC was up for renewal. The source explained that she previously signed a strict contract with the network that prevented her from taking in any income that she didn’t earn from the show.

TLC

While signing the new contract, Tammy was reportedly able to negotiate more freedom with the work she does outside of her family’s reality show. Additionally, the insider explained that she was talking to a few agencies at the time. However, it is not clear if the TLC personality still plans to pursue a modeling career at the time of publication.