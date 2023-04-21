Shanna Moakler has made quite a name for herself since her infamous split from ex-husband Travis Barker. The Rhode Island native has a successful career in Hollywood — and her staggering net worth proves it. Keep reading to learn more about how Shanna Moakler makes money and find out her net worth!

What is Shanna Moakler’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Shanna is worth an estimated $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Shanna Moakler Make Money?

The mother of three, who shares teenagers Landon and Alabama with the Blink-182 drummer, as well as daughter Atiana with ex Oscar De La Hoya, began modeling at 15 years old.

Since then, Shanna has appeared in popular publications like Cosmopolitan and Playboy. In December 2001, she was even named Playboy of the Month.

Kazden/Shutterstock

The former Miss USA New York has 25 acting credits under her belts, according to IMDb. Most notably, Shanna appeared in The Wedding Singer starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler, as well as 44 episodes of the TV series Pacific Blue.

What Reality TV Shows Has Shanna Moakler Starred In?

In addition to scripted work, Shanna is a big personality on reality television. To date, she’s been on a number of shows, including Hollywood Exes and Dancing With the Stars. Moreover, she hosted Bridalplasty from 2010 to 2011.

In 2005, Shanna and Travis, who were married from 2004 to 2008, landed their own series, Meet the Barkers, on MTV. The show lasted two seasons and has 16 episodes.

By February 2022, the model was cast for season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother. She participated on the show until she was evicted from its house later that month.

Shanna was dating on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau from 2020 until February 2022, when the model publicly announced their breakup in an explicit Instagram video. Meanwhile, Travis is married to wife Kourtney Kardashian.

Despite their split, the exes do their best to coparent Landon and Alabama, and Travis is still close with Atiana. “The one thing that we do agree on, even though we didn’t work out romantically, is putting our kids first — and that’s one thing that we’ve always agreed on,” Shanna revealed during a February interview Rori Sassoon.

“We do what’s best for our kids. You know, we have shared custody, but we don’t even really go by an agreement anymore,” she added. “You know, we just kind of work together.”