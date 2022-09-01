She’s back! Lindsay Lohan is set to rake in big money for her starring roles in two new Netflix romantic comedies. But how much money does the former child star have? Lindsay is worth a reported $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Keep reading for details on Lindsay Lohan’s net worth.

Lindsay Lohan Is Coming to Netflix:

The streaming service announced in May 2021 that Lindsay was set to star in a 2022 holiday romantic comedy. Falling for Christmas began filming in Utah that November and is set to be released November 10, 2022.

Lindsay’s second project for the platform, Irish Wish, was announced by Netflix that September.

Lindsay Lohan Made Millions Throughout Her Film Career:

Lindsay was catapulted to stardom in 1998 after playing twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in the Disney film The Parent Trap. She went on to become an early 2000s teen icon with starring roles in hit films such as Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. It is estimated that throughout her successful career, the New York native brought in a whopping $27 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

According to the outlet, Lindsay was paid $1 million to star in the 2004 teen dramedy Mean Girls. Following the film’s success, however, the actress’ payday multiplied as she brought home a reported $7.5 million for Herbie Fully Loaded, Just My Luck and Georgia Rule in 2005, 2006 and 2007 respectively.

Lindsay Lohan Also Makes Music:

In addition to her film career, Lindsay was simultaneously making a name for herself in the music world. The teen star contributed songs to soundtracks for her films Freaky Friday and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, before releasing her debut album, Speak, in December 2004. The first two singles off the album, “Rumors” and “Over,” were mild successes with the music video for the former being nominated for an MTV Video Music Award for Best Pop Video.

Lindsay’s second and final album, A Little More Personal (Raw), was released the following year.

Lindsay Lohan Is An Entrepreneur:

Following her exit from Hollywood, Lindsay relocated to Greece where she opened a nightclub, Lohan Beach House Mykonos, in May 2018. She later starred in an MTV reality show titled Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club which focused on her Mykonos business venture, though the series only lasted one season in 2019.