What Is Doubling Down With the Derricos' Deon's Net Worth?

Deon Derrico is a devoted father of 14 children, as seen on TLC’s Doubling Down With the Derricos. For five seasons, fans have watched the reality TV personality raise his kids with his now ex-wife, Karen Derrico, working hard to support the family with his full-time job. Deon’s high net worth is proof of his efforts.

What Is Deon Derrico’s Net Worth?

Deon reportedly has a net worth of $6 million, according to multiple outlets.

That kind of money surely comes in handy when looking at the family’s grocery bills! Karen revealed on Doubling Down With the Derricos in August 2020 that she and Deon spend thousands of dollars a month on food and other supplies for their family in Las Vegas.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

“The amount of money that we spend on groceries … oh my gosh … $2,500 to $3,500 a month easy,” she said. Deon added, “In a week we go through 15 boxes of waffles [and] 20 rolls of toilet paper.”

How Does Deon Derrico Earn Money?

Though Karen and Deon’s TLC salaries have not been revealed, they likely earn a good chunk of their income from the show. Additionally, Deon works as a real estate investor and a keynote speaker, which he notes on his Instagram page.

Deon’s work in real estate did land him in some legal trouble. He was hit with multiple real estate fraud charges, including forging homeowners’ signatures on house deeds, but he was found not guilty in 2018 after a five-year legal battle.

“I do not want no one else to go through what I’ve gone through,” the TLC star told 13 Action News at the time. “This type of thing can kill people, the stress.”

YouTube

Deon explained that he cooperated on the case because he knew he was innocent, but he advised others to not do the same. “They led me to believe that this wasn’t even about me,” he said. “How to properly defend yourself is one, don’t talk, get an attorney. I know I was targeted just based off of my notoriety.”

Deon and Karen Derrico Divorced After 19 Years of Marriage

Deon and Karen shocked fans when they secretly filed for divorce and finalized the split on June 6, 2024, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The former couple planned to split legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children equally, the outlet reported, and Deon was ordered to pay $1,166 per month in child support. Meanwhile, Karen will be responsible for the kids’ medical insurance. Their oldest daughter, Darian, was not included in the filing because she is no longer a minor.

Deon and Karen confirmed their split in a statement after the divorce was made public. “Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority,” they said on June 15, 2024. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

The real estate investor later checked in with his fans on social media on June 25. “I have a PSA – public service announcement. I am doing mentally great. I really and truly am. It’s not a cover-up, it’s not a facade. I’m doing very good,” he said in an Instagram video.