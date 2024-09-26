What Is Corey Feldman’s Net Worth? How He Makes Money

Corey Feldman shot to fame as a child star in the ‘80s with roles in films like Gremlins, The Goonies and more. However, recent court documents obtained by In Touch revealed that his estranged wife, Courtney Feldman, has asked for temporary spousal support after she claimed her decision to quit their raucous lifestyle led to the Dream a Little Dream star abandoning her. The development has led fans to wonder about Corey’s net worth.

What Is Corey Feldman’s Net Worth?

Corey has a net worth estimated at $1 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At the peak of his career in the 1980s, The ‘Burbs star’s net worth reportedly topped out close to $19 million.

On September 25, 2024, In Touch obtained court records filed by Courtney, and she claimed that Corey made around $280,000 per month. Courtney also claimed that the actor brought in approximately $50,000 a year through his Cameo bookings alone.

How Does Corey Feldman Make Money?

The Lost Boys actor began working in the entertainment industry at just 3 years old when he was cast in a McDonald’s commercial. After Corey had gotten a taste of the acting bug, he landed roles in hit movies like Stand By Me, License to Drive and a voiceover role in Disney’s The Fox and the Hound.

While Corey makes money from film and TV residuals, he also brings in cash with his musical performances. The Surreal Life alum was the lead singer in the band Corey Feldman and the Angels, but as of 2024, he has hit the road solo. He was one of the special guests on the 2024 Loserville tour, and Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst directed Corey’s music video for his song “The Joker,” which was released in May 2024.

Does Corey Feldman Still Act?

As Corey got older he developed a dislike for acting and Hollywood.

“Well, at 3 years old, kids don’t really find their way into anything or make any type of decisions. At 3 years old, it’s called child slavery, and that’s what I endured: child slavery,” Corey said in an interview with The A.V. Club published in December 2012. “So I was a slave child who got very fortunate in his early career… or I guess my parents got very fortunate, I should say. And through the success that I established as a child, I was able to somehow grasp whatever I was doing, and I had some sort of talent for it and ended up making a career out of it.”

The California native continued, “But I think it was all meant to be. I believe that things happen for a reason. I think there are no coincidences in life, so obviously it was meant to be that I was there, but I wouldn’t say it was my choice. I would say that it was just the path that was laid out before me.”

Corey still acts on occasion but his schedule isn’t anywhere as rigorous as it used to be.

As Corey got older, he fell into trouble with drug addiction, and he hit a low point when he was filming 1989’s The ‘Burbs alongside Carrie Fisher. The Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter star later revealed that Carrie noticed something was off with Corey and she reached out to him to offer her support.

As of 2024, Corey claims to be sober and has offered help to other celebs who struggle with addiction.