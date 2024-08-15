What Is Comedian Ellen DeGeneres Doing Now Life Updates

Ellen DeGeneres was known as one of America’s most loved personalities, having spent nearly 20 years on air as the host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After allegations ignited over “being mean” in the workplace, many fans are wondering what Ellen is doing now after ending her career as a talk show host.

What Is Ellen DeGeneres Doing Now?

Following the cancellation of her talk show in May 2019, Ellen revealed she went into isolation and avoided the media after feeling like she had become a universally disliked person. She made the revelation during Ellen’s Last Stand … Up at Radio City Music Hall, a tour stop on a 27-show North American tour run that she had hinted hinted as the “final opportunity” to see her in her “last curtain call.” She made her return to the comedy circuit two years after the cancellation of her show.

Ellen told her audience that she hadn’t expected to perform comedy again because she didn’t believe she’d be able to “talk about what happened.” She called the experience “painful and sad,” leading to her losing her “sense of humor.”

Aside from her comedy tour, the comedian is set to be debuting a special on Netflix in late 2024.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me — Yes, I’m going to talk about it,” Ellen said in a press release, according to People. “Yes this is my last special. Yes, Portia [de Rossi] really is that pretty in real life.”

During a July 2024 tour stop in Santa Rosa, California, Ellen said it was a hard “no” when it came to a potential return to the spotlight.

“This is the last time you’re going to see me,” she said, per SFGate. “After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

What Was Ellen DeGeneres Accused Of?

In July 2020, a BuzzFeed News report was published, where current and former employees of Ellen described negative experiences on set, including being penalized for taking medical leave, instances of racial microaggressions, and a fear of retribution for raising complaints.

Getty

“I really didn’t understand it; I still don’t understand it,” the Louisiana native said during an appearance on the Today show in May 2021. “It was too orchestrated; it was too coordinated.”

She continued, “For me to read in the press about a toxic work environment, when all I’ve ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is and what a happy place this is.”

Ellen reflected on her behavior during an August 2024 tour stop and admitted she jokingly “scared people constantly” on set, which she later realized could come off as “terrorizing” them.

She brought up a specific instance surrounding an employee named Amber and her fear of snakes. “So sometimes before they come into my office, we would hide rubber snakes in a panel in the ceiling and I had a button that I could push to leave that drop out on top,” she told the crowd. “Again, hearing myself say this … ”