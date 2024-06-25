Brooke Mueller is a working actress, though she is arguably best known for her romance with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. However, she made headlines in June 2024 after it was revealed she is involved in Matthew Perry’s death investigation. What is Brooke’s net worth and how does she make money?

What Is Brooke Mueller’s Net Worth?

The New York native has an estimated net worth of $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Brooke Mueller Make Money?

Brooke has made a good chunk of her money from her acting career. She made her professional acting debut in a 1998 episode of the sitcom USA High, followed by roles in the 1999 film Witchouse, 2008 comedy Strictly Sexual and 2021 film Super Heroes: The Movie.

In addition to acting, Brooke also appeared in the 2011 television documentary Charlie Sheen: Bad Boy on the Edge and alongside friend Paris Hilton on The World According to Paris in 2011.

How Else Does Brooke Mueller Make Money?

Not only is Brooke an actress, but she has also worked as a special correspondent on Extra.

Brooke Mueller Was Investigated in Connection with Matthew Perry’s Death

Eight months after Matthew died at the age of 54 due to the effects of ketamine in October 2023, In Touch exclusively revealed in June 2024 that Brooke had been questioned “multiple” times by cops related to the criminal investigation.

After the Los Angeles Police Department launched a criminal investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death, Brooke was visited by authorities at the sober living residence she was staying at in May 2024. She wasn’t present when cops arrived at the property with a search warrant, though a source revealed she was “completely cooperative” when she returned from exercising.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the insider explained. “It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”

The source added that Matthew and Brooke “met in rehab” and they “formed an unexpected friendship.”

Prior to his death, Brooke “had been in treatment with Matthew before, and they had a lot of ties in the acting community.”

While the Friends alum had been open about his drug addiction over the years, Brooke had also dealt with several substance abuse issues. She has been in and out of rehab amid her drug abuse and mental health issues, and her kids have even been placed under the temporary care of others on several occasions.

How Long Was Brooke Mueller Married to Charlie Sheen?

Brooke and Charlie met in 2006 and tied the knot in 2008. The pair welcomed their twin sons, Bob and Max, on March 14, 2009, while the former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2011.