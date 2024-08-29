What Is Artem Chigvintsev’s Net Worth? How the DWTS Pro Makes Money

Artem Chigvintsev’s hypnotizing dance moves brought him to fame after he captivated the nation during his handful of career-building performances. The Russia native is now a legend in the reality television competitive dance world and has worked his way up to living a glamorized lifestyle with a steady net worth.

What Is Artem Chigvintsev’s Net Worth?

As of 2024, the actor has an estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Artem Chigvintsev Make Money?

It’s unclear what Artem’s salary was as a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars. However, multiple reports claimed that first-time pro cast members earned $1,200 per episode – though returners can earn up to $5,000 per episode.

Artem took home the Mirror Ball trophy with partner Kaitlyn Bristowe during season 29.

“I was thinking about where I was a year ago, exactly. Where I was not a part of last season, how I felt that [my] old dancing dreams were done and dusted, and that I was never going to be able to perform on that stage at all,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “And then just standing with Kaitlyn in the final and being called as the champion of the season? I mean, it was such a surreal moment that I never thought it would be, in the reality of this world.”

What Other Shows Has Artem Chigvintsev Starred On?

The choreographer’s first gig in the United States was dancing with ballroom dancer Giselle Peacock after his big move in 2003. Artem and Giselle’s partnership turned into a marriage in 2004, though they separated the following year.

In 2005, Artem competed in the first season of So You Think You Can Dance. He may not have made it to the top at the end of the series, but he returned the following season as a choreographer.

Artem’s time on the Fox show prepared him to become a Dancing With the Stars icon after he joined the live cast as a professional dancer. He made his debut on the ABC show in 2014 during season 19.

His career brought him to romantic relationships over the years, including his love story with Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella). The WWE wrestler joined the season 25 cast and was partnered with Artem. They remained professional as Nikki was engaged to ex-fiancé John Cena at the time. Nikki and John ended their relationship in 2018 and she announced her relationship with the Strictly Come Dancing alum the following year.

“I actually called the [DWTS] executive producer right after our first meet and I even said, ‘Wow, this girl’s incredible.’ Actually, I said that I think I’m in love,” he told Heavy in 2021, acknowledging how “controversial” his feelings were. “I didn’t really understand what it meant for me at the time, but it’s just kind of like when you meet the certain person that you don’t really understand how you feel yet, you have this overwhelming — a lot of feelings and you don’t know how to cope with it and you don’t know what to do with it and you’re just trying to manage it as much as you can in the best way you can. And again, look, I’m not perfect, obviously, but yeah, I think that was the time where I was like wow, it just kind of hit me. Even speaking it right now, I’m sweating.”