90 Day Fiancé star Matalia, who goes by the nickname Tata, revealed she had been diagnosed with hyperthyroidism on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. What is Tata’s illness and what are the symptoms of hyperthyroidism?

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tata’s Illness Hyperthyroidism?

Hyperthyroidism – which is also known as overactive thyroid – “speeds up the body’s metabolism,” according to the Mayo Clinic. The illness has many symptoms, including weight loss, hand tremors and rapid or irregular heartbeat.

There are several treatments available for those with hyperthyroidism, including anti-thyroid medicines and radioiodine that are used to slow the amount of hormones the thyroid gland makes. Some people with hyperthyroidism undergo surgery to remove all or part of the thyroid gland, though not everyone with the condition has to have to have the procedure.

What Has ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tata Said About Having Hyperthyroidism?

Tata confirmed she was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism during the September 9, 2024, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. She made the revelation while meeting up with her sister and her nephews at a park, though she didn’t share much insight about her feelings regarding the diagnosis.

Additionally, Tata did not reveal the next steps she planned to take after learning her diagnosis.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tata and James Meet?

Unlike many couples on the franchise, Tata and her husband, James, were already married when they started filming the reality show.

The duo first connected on social media, and they dated for two and a half years before they tied the knot. Meanwhile, they had already been married for two and a half years before they started documenting their relationship on the TLC show.

While they were initially living in his native Maine, the couple relocated to Indonesia after Tata started experiencing health issues. Her diagnosis was not known at the time, and the couple hoped that moving would improve her issues.

Do ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tata and James Want to Have Kids?

While Tata was still seemingly processing the health update during the September 9, 2024, episode, she was also focused on her and James’ differing feelings when it came to having children. While the Indonesia native wanted kids of her own, she learned that James confided in a friend that he wasn’t positive if he wanted to be a parent.

Tata told her sister that she was upset James spoke to their friend about his feelings without directly talking to her first, and she later confronted him about the situation. James said he had not made up his mind, though was leaning towards not having kids.

Following his admission, Tata said that her feelings were hurt because they had previously spoken about having kids. James then argued that he wanted to get settled in their new room at her parents’ house before they made any other major decisions, though Tata admitted she felt uncomfortable putting off the tough conversation.

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star James Has Admitted He’s Afraid of Tata

During the July 1, 2024, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, James admitted that he doesn’t always have the best impression of his wife.

“Meitalia is an amazing woman, but she is a very jealous woman. She’s told me several times. You ever cheat on me? I will take your d–k,” he said in a confessional while giggling. “It’s so scary, and I get so nervous.”

Tata added she was aware of her temper and admitted that she can go from “one to 1,000” quickly. “For me, everything is so emotional,” she continued. “I cry a lot.”