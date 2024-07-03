Princess Anne is the latest royal family member to make headlines for her health issues when she was hospitalized in late June 2024. Why was King Charles III’s sister hospitalized, what has she said about the health scare and how is her recovery going?

Why Was Princess Anne Hospitalized?

Buckingham Palace revealed that Anne had been taken to the hospital with “minor injuries and concussion” following an incident on June 23, 2024. The injury occurred when Anne was walking in her Gatcombe Park Estate, which is in the vicinity of several horses.

While it has not been revealed how she exactly sustained her injuries, it’s been speculated that she suffered a blow to her head from a horse’s leg or head. Anne was then taken to the hospital and was accompanied by her husband, Sir Tim Laurence.

In addition to Anne’s husband, her daughter, Zara Tindall, and her son-in-law, Mike Tindall, were both on the estate at the time of her injury.

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on June 24, 2024. “Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

The statement continued, “The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, the palace confirmed that Anne had been discharged from the hospital and returned home on June 28, 2024.

What Has Princess Anne Said About Her Hospitalization?

Anne – who is an experienced and decorated horsewoman – broke her silence following the hospitalization when she revealed she had to cancel her visit to the First World War memorial service in Canada.

“It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme,” she said in a statement on July 1, 2024, according to The Telegraph.

She then reiterated her “sadness” over not being able to make it to the ceremony amid her recovery.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

“I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this Island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont-Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again,” Anne continued. “And I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration.”

When Will Princess Anne Return to Her Royal Duties?

It has not yet been revealed when Anne will return to her royal duties. However, it’s been reported that she’s been following the advice of her medical team amid her recovery process.

One day after the palace revealed Anne’s hospitalization, her husband told journalists that she was “fine” and her recovery would be “slow but sure,” according to footage uploaded via X.