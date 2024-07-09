Social media is abuzz about the bullying case of Aubreigh Wyatt, after the teen committed suicide and her grieving mother was silenced by a judge.

What Happened to Aubreigh Wyatt?

Aubreigh took her own life by hanging herself in her bedroom closet on September 4, 2023. She was 13 years old. It came after she was the victim of bullying at Ocean Springs Middle School in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

What Was Aubreigh Wyatt’s Mother’s Response to Her Suicide?

Heather Wyatt took to social media to raise awareness about mental health issues caused by cyberbullying and bullying. She claimed her daughter never showed any outward signs of suicidal ideation.

Although she never named the minors involved in her daughter’s bullying, Heather was the subject of two separate lawsuits brought by the parents of the teens allegedly involved, including one that accused her of slander. Jackson County Chancery Court Judge Mark Maples issued the emergency injunction after hours on July 1, 2024, ordering Heather to shut down her social media accounts so she would no longer be able to post about her daughter’s case.

Courtesy of Heather Wyatt/TikTok

Shortly thereafter, Heather started a GoFundMe account to help with the legal costs of being allowed to keep fighting online on her daughter’s behalf, as well as the lawsuits against her.

“Throughout this journey of grief and seeking justice, many of you have graciously followed our story and updates on social media. Your unwavering support has been a source of comfort during these dark times, and for that, I am profoundly grateful,” Heather wrote.

“However, we strive for justice and accountability, we have encountered a significant financial obstacle. Additional unexpected costs associated with legal proceedings – from filing fees to consultations, and various other legal aspects have accumulated rapidly and will continue to do so. Additionally, there are new updates in this situation that require further litigation,” Heather continued.

“Despite our best efforts, we have reached a financial impasse. Therefore, with a humble heart, I am reaching out to each and every one of you for help during this trying time. Our fight for justice had stalled as we’ve now been silenced!! Your generosity and support can make a tangible difference in our ability to navigate the complexities of the legal system and pursue justice, and accountability for those involved. Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to achieving our goal of holding accountable those responsible,” she added.

On July 8, 2024, the account had received nearly $88,000 with a new goal set at $100,000.

“You guys have truly blessed our family! The love! The support!! The overwhelming amount of people backing us! Screaming for justice! For Aubreigh and me!” Heather wrote in an update.

Courtesy of Heather Wyatt/TikTok

She also urged supporters to “please please reach out to Governor [sic] or any official you think may help this situation. Please make calls! Write letters! Reach whoever you can to make this right! If you are an attorney or know an attorney that would like to help or add support please reach out to me. I have new representation now thankfully!”

Heather added, “I am honored to be able to share my baby girl with so many amazing people! Aubreigh’s Army (or mob as some call it ) have been such a light in this dark time! We love you all!”

Heather Wyatt’s Legal Plight Goes Viral

After the judge shut down Heather’s social media accounts, her tribulations went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, with some high-profile content creators sharing her story. As a result, Heather’s GoFundMe page saw a surge in donations.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).