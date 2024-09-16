Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was only 27 years old when he was found dead in a Massachusetts jail cell. The professional athlete was the youngest player on an active NFL roster for the 2010 season, earning a $40 million dollar contract only two years later. Unfortunately, his life drastically changed in 2013, and fans are curious about what happened to Hernandez.

What Happened to Former NFL Player Aaron Hernandez?

In 2013, the former New England Patriot player was charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd, who dated the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins. He was later found guilty in April 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prior to this conviction, he was charged with two counts of murder in the July 2012 deaths of two men, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, who were killed outside a Boston club in a drive-by shooting. He was later acquitted of the 2012 killings in April 2017.

Only one week after his acquittal, Hernandez was found dead at 3:05 a.m. on April 19, 2017, after hanging himself using a bed sheet attached to a window in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts. He was then transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later at 4:07 a.m.

After the news of his death, Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, disclosed that his passing was unexpected for those closest to him. The attorney also stated that they were calling for a thorough investigation by the state into the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We are shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron’s death. There were no conversations or correspondences from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated this scenario was a possibility,” Jose told TMZ in April 2017. “Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death. We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation.”

Did Aaron Hernandez Have Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE)?

Although Hernandez’s motives in the murders were never confirmed, he was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) after his death. CTE is a “brain disorder caused by repeated head injuries” and can lead to impulsive and aggressive behavior, emotional instability and suicidal thoughts, according to Mayo Clinic.

Hernandez was “riddled” with Stage 3 CTE to a degree that researchers had “never seen in our 486 brains,” Ann McKee, director of Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center, said during a news conference in November 2017. “Individuals with similar gross findings … were at least 46 years old at the time of death.”

“Especially in the frontal lobes, which are very important for decision-making, judgment and cognition, we could see damage to the inner chambers of the brain,” the researcher explained. “This would be the first case we’ve ever seen of that kind of damage in such a young individual.”

