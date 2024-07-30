Taylor Swift issued a statement after a fatal stabbing attack took place at a dance class that celebrated her music in Southport, England. What happened in Southport and how did the “Cornelia Street” singer respond to the tragedy?

What Happened at the Taylor Swift Dance Class in Southport?

The incident took place on July 29, 2024, during a dance and yoga class in Southport that celebrated Swift’s discography. Three children died, while several were injured and hospitalized.

“The nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 30 July. We can confirm that the children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven years,” police said in a statement obtained by CNN on July 30, 2024. “Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in a critical condition. Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.”

The victims were Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6.

Was Anyone Arrested After the Stabbing in Southport?

Following the tragedy, a 17-year-old was arrested at the scene on “suspicion of murder and attempted murder.” The attacker walked into the premises armed with a knife and started to attack the young dancers, according to Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy.

“We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked,” Kennedy said during a press conference on July 29.

Has Taylor Swift Reacted to the Dance Class Tragedy in Southport?

Swift took to her Instagram Stories on July 30, 2024, to express her sorrow about the tragedy.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and the first responders,” she wrote in a text post. “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Paul McMullin/Getty Images

Who Else Has Responded to the Dance Class Tragedy in Southport?

Swift was not the only high-profile person to react to the stabbing.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla issued a statement saying they were “profoundly shocked” by the incident. “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport,” Charles said via the Royal Family’s Instagram page. “We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton added that “as parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.”

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacted to the event by stating that the “whole country” was left “deeply shocked at what they’ve seen” in Southport.