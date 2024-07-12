While fans know Kobe Blaise from his time on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise with wife Emily Bieberly, he also works other jobs to pay the bills. What is Kobe’s job and how does he make a living?

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kobe Blaise’s Job?

After Kobe moved to the United States to be with Emily, he revealed how he makes a living while participating in a Q&A with fans via his Instagram Stories. After one social media user asked where he was working and what his job was, Kobe revealed, “I’m the QC (quality control) guy for an asphalt company.”

Despite sharing his job title, the Cameroon native did not name which company he works for.

However, he’s been more open about his store Blazes Wear. Kobe revealed his latest career venture in May 2024 by sharing a photo of himself posing in underwear via Instagram. “Guys get ready to ignite your style with BLAZES WEAR!” he wrote alongside the photo. “BLAZES WEAR aims to introduce a unique and culturally inspired underwear line that celebrates African heritage through vibrant and stylish prints.”

He continued to tease the business in an Instagram post on July 11, 2024, by sharing a behind the scenes video of him posing in the underwear during a photoshoot. “Here’s a little behind the scenes of our photoshoot,” Kobe captioned the clip. “We have been waiting for this day for awhile now and can not wait to share it with you all.”

How Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kobe Blaise Make Money?

In addition to working for the asphalt company, Kobe makes money by appearing on the 90 Day Fiancé.

He and Emily made their reality TV debut during season 9 of the flagship show in 2022, while they have continued to share their relationship with fans during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? However, his exact salary for appearing on the show has not been revealed.

Another source of income for Kobe comes from making videos for fans on Cameo. According to his profile, Kobe will record a personalized video for fans starting at $35.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kobe Meet Emily?

After Kobe met Emily during a wild night in Xi’an, China, their fling turned serious when she learned she was pregnant after arriving back in the United States.

Emily gave birth to their eldest child, Koban, in July 2019 in the United States, while Kobe remained in China. He hoped to move closer to Emily and their son, though the COVID pandemic delayed his visa by two years.

Once Kobe made it to the U.S. and fulfilled the K-1 visa requirements, the pair eventually got married in 2022.

In addition to Koban, Emily and Kobe welcomed baby No. 2, a daughter named Scarlett, in October 2021. Meanwhile, they announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in November 2023. The TLC personalities later welcomed their son only four months after the announcement.