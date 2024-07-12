90 Day Fiancé star Emily Bieberly met her husband, Kobe Blaise, while teaching English in China. After sparking a whirlwind romance, Emily and her new love moved into Emily’s parent’s house in Kansas and have since welcomed three babies. After years of pressure and living in a basement, the pair finally purchased their own home, leaving fans curious about what the mom of three does for a living.

What Does 90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly Do for a Living?

Emily is a stay-at-home mother to the couple’s three kids and earns an income as an influencer online. The TLC personality works with a variety of parenting and wellness brands to advertise products to her more than 233,000 Instagram followers.

Emily is also available on Cameo, where she charges $40 per custom video.

Although Emily’s exact earnings for her appearances on the TLC franchises are unclear, a source previously informed Radar Online that the salaries of the 90 Day Fiancé cast operate on a sliding pay scale.

“Before the 90 Days cast makes $500 to $1,000 per episode” each, the insider said. “90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” the source continued. However, returning to the franchise on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will earn the cast a little more cash, but it “doesn’t go up much more,” the insider added.

Prior to her reality TV fame, Emily worked as an educator and taught English overseas in Asia. “So I was in Xi’an, China and I got the opportunity to teach English there for two months,” Emily said during her reality debut in April 2022. “I definitely wasn’t looking to meet someone and have a serious relationship and I think I had about like two and a half weeks left and one night I met Kobe.”

Do ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Emily and Kobe Own Real Estate?

In Touch exclusively confirmed in July 2024 that Emily and Kobe became homeowners! The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars purchased a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Salina, Kansas, on November 20, 2023, according to public records viewed by In Touch.

The 1,510-square-foot house spans four levels, offering a spacious living room, an updated kitchen and a large dining area. Additionally, the house includes a basement, which can serve as a gaming space or laundry area.

The couple seems to be settling down in the United States, despite previously discussing living in Cameroon during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The former underwear model believed raising their young children in his home country would be beneficial.

“Maybe we can live here for a while. I mean, it’s easier with the money we have saved, we can even rent, we can even build, if we wanna build a house,” Kobe told his wife. “We can equally do that with the amount of money, we have saved already. It’s just that, okay, in America, life is expensive. Like having a house, with the money we have, it’s not gonna equate to anything.”