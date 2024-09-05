What Disease Does Mikayla Matthews Have? Mormon Wives Star's Illness

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews has documented her battle with a chronic illness on her social media since 2023, but Hulu’s new reality series has shed even more light on her disease.

Who Is Mikayla Matthews?

Mikayla is an influencer who gained fame via her TikTok account, which she launched in 2020. She is a 24-year-old mom of three, so much of her content has focused on her everyday life with her children and her husband, Jace. She has become a popular face on the #MomTok side of the social media platform. Mikayla currently has 2.4 million followers on TikTok, as well as 231,000 followers on Instagram.

Mikayla shared a brief version of her life story in a 48-second video in 2021. While lip-syncing to Mika’s song “Grace Kelly,” she wrote over the video, “I moved out of my mom’s house and moved in with my sister when I was 15 years old. I met a guy when I was 16 at a very low point in my life. I found out I was pregnant after less than a month of knowing each other. I decided to keep the baby, told him and he was 110% supportive and we went from there. I finished high school and suffered from depression throughout my entire pregnancy.”

She continued, “I had my son and he was the best thing to ever happen to me. I married my now husband when our son was 6 months old. We got pregnant a year later and had the cutie next to me in this video. Got pregnant with baby No. 3 over a year and a half later, another girl.”

What Disease Does Mikayla Matthews Have?

Mikayla has often shared candid photos and videos about her struggles with severe skin rashes. She revealed in 2023 that she had been dealing with chronic eczema since childhood. She previously had breast implants, which caused her skin condition to flare up, so she had the implants removed in early 2023. Unfortunately, Mikayla continued to deal with flare-ups throughout the year.

“I’ve been struggling the last couple weeks with my surgery, I had a whole bunch of issues with recovery … I don’t want to leave my house. … When I had eczema outbreaks when I was a kid, like it was so humiliating for me. … It just burns and itches everywhere,” she said in a tearful May 2023 video. “Now it’s moving to my face which is just so, so lovely and fun. … I know it’s easier said than done to just not feel insecure about your insecurities, literally as I sit here crying about my insecurities, but I really am more confident than I’ve been.”

Mikayla Matthews/Instagram

“Thanks for letting me be myself and share at my most vulnerable with no judgment and provide for my family,” Mikayla captioned an October 2023 video titled “Watch My Chronic Skin Condition Absolutely Destroy My Confidence.” “Haven’t felt like myself in a long long time and I miss her.”

In addition to her eczema, Mikayla revealed in September 2023 that she had dealt with another viral skin infection known as molluscum contagiosum, as well as a yeast infection known as thrush, for several months before she figured out the cause: mold in her home.

“A couple weeks ago, I did a micro-toxin test, I peed in a cup and sent it in the mail to a lab, waited 10 days and I got my results,” she said, explaining that she tested positive for multiple mold illnesses. “As far as healing goes, I have a long detox process ahead of me.”

Mikayla also explained that she and her family would have to move houses.

What Is ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’?

Fans can see more of Mikayla on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premieres on September 6, 2024. The reality series follows “a group of Mormon mum influencers [who] get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines.”