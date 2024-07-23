She was thrilled about her newest project. On July 8, Shannen Doherty announced she was joining the Charmed rewatch podcast, “The House of Halliwell,” alongside Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller, her former costars from the hit ’90s series about the witchy Halliwell sisters. “I’m excited for it,” Shannen shared. “The four of us have a lot of chemistry.”

But just days later, she was gone. On July 13, the former child star — who got her big break on the final season of Little House on the Prairie, then became a household name in the hit TV series Beverly Hills, 90210 — died at 53. “She lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” her rep said in a statement, adding that when Shannen took her last breaths, “the devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie.”

The loss of the Heathers star — whose unfairly earned reputation for being difficult on set sometimes overshadowed her acting work — sent shock waves through Hollywood. “She was a force of nature,” said her 90210 sibling, Jason Priestley, 54. On-screen rival Jennie Garth, 52, praised Shannen as “courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous.” And Tori Spelling, 51, said Shannen “always stuck up for me” and was “a rebel in an era when most women didn’t feel comfortable being strong.”

What Did Shannen Doherty Leave Behind After Her Death?

Shannen and her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko worked out a divorce settlement one day before her death, In Touch can exclusively report. She was awarded a Salvador Dalí painting and her $6 million Malibu mansion. (She owed $3 million on the mortgage.) She was also awarded several bank and retirement accounts, her SAG producers pension plan, and all rights to her production company. She was able to keep all of her premarital and post-separation earnings, compensation and accumulations, which included all of her past and future residuals from 90210 and Charmed. It was also revealed in court docs that Shannen was earning $21,000 a month before she died.

In the final months of her life, Shannen shared, with her usual brutal honesty, her last wishes, including that she wanted the guest list for her memorial to be on the “shorter” side, since there are “a lot of people … I don’t want there. I want my funeral to be like a love fest.”