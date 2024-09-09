“Mormon garments” were a topic of conversation several times during Hulu‘s reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Fans are curious exactly what the articles of clothing are and why they are so important to members.

What Are Mormon Garments?

According to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ website, “Temple garments are simple and humble pieces of underclothing which are usually white in color and worn by faithful members” of the religion. “They serve as an expression and a reminder of the commitments they made in the temple.”

The garments are “worn everyday underneath the usual clothes of faithful Church members,” according to the site.

For men, the garments include something “similar to an undershirt and knee-length briefs.” Women wear the garments in place of underwear and under bras. Only adults and senior church members who “have made sacred promises in the temple” can wear the garments.

What Is the Purpose of Mormon Garments?

“Their purpose is to remind about the commitments made with the Lord in the temple. Aside from being a protective covering for the body, they emphasize the need to dress humbly and to lead a life that’s modest, simple and most of all: Christ-like,” the church states on their webpage.

It Is Offensive to Call Mormon Garments ‘Underwear’

The church warns on their website that, “Making a joke out of it or mocking the temple garments by calling them cheap names like ‘magic underwear,’ ‘super underpants’ or the likes, is a big insult and is highly offensive to the Latter-day Saints.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Affleck/Instagram

What Has Jen Affleck Said About Mormon Garments?

“It’s honestly the same as wearing your wedding ring,” Jen told Women’s Health in an interview published on September 6, 2024, the same day The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on Hulu. “It’s just a reminder of the promises that you made.”

“Before doing the show, I made a promise to myself that I’m going to really try hard to wear my garments throughout the show, because I wanted those reminders,” she continued. “It helped me a ton.”

However, Jen’s love of fashion kept her from wearing her garments as frequently as she hoped. “There were so many days where I wanted to wear something more sexy or more revealing! I went back and forth,” she told the outlet.

In one scene during a cast trip, the mom-of-two said while unpacking, “Aw, shiz. I forgot my garments.” One of her friends joked in response, “Can you DoorDash garments?”

Mormon garments can be purchased online, through the mail or at distribution centers worldwide.

The Tiktok star plays it by ear when it comes to wearing Mormon garments. “I have a lot of members who follow me, and I think a lot of the time they’re like, ‘Oh, if Jen’s not wearing her garments, is she not devout anymore?'” the MomTok member explained. “No, that’s not the case at all. I think it’s just a personal decision and you have to make that decision day-by-day.”