Article presented by Tom White

Many people looking to improve their health have likely turned to fads, such as over-the-counter supplements, as a “miracle cure” for whatever condition may ail them. However, the truth is that these generic supplements are rarely effective because they don’t take into account the needs of the patient’s body. The Complements program by xNARA is here to revolutionize how people approach their nutritional needs.

What is the Complements program?

At xNARA, they realize that supplements don’t work unless they’re personalized, which is why xNARA’s Complements program stands apart by utilizing extensively validated ingredients, offering a highly personalized approach to nutrition. With a focus on precision and scientific rigor, xNARA ensures that customers receive the precise nutrients their bodies require. The optional DNA and gut microbiome tests provide additional insights for customization.

Thus, the team at xNARA sought to create a nutritional plan that did not supplement, but complement the patient’s nutritional needs. Aptly named “Complements,” the xNARA plan provides patients with the nutrients they need that they aren’t able to get from their food through an exclusive formula designed to provide the precise types and levels of nutrients needed.

Complements, like so many other personalized health solutions, are based around the concept that everyone’s body is made differently. According to the Chief R&D Officer Rd. Rafi Ahmad, their goal is to “understand [patients’] bodies’ overall condition, composition, and chemistry.” Once this deeper insight into the patient’s unique needs is achieved, the dedicated team at xNARA can then create a unique regimen of Complements that have the precise doses of infused ingredients to meet the patient’s individual needs.

Patients have turned to xNARA’s Complements system to help them achieve several health goals, including: improved performance and endurance, weight loss, gastrofitness, relief from gastroesophageal reflux disease, better skin health, post-COVID supplementation, better brain health, improved sleep, and even just general health and wellness. Because of the highly-customized nature of Complements, patients can use them to address any number of their health needs.

According to xNARA’s verified and consensual customer survey, 98% of customers prefer Complements over traditional supplements and 84% customers reported improvements in several areas of health. This is representative of Complements rise as a viable alternative to Supplements.

How xNARA’s “Health Trifecta” identifies patients’ nutritional needs

The heart of the Complements program is the creation of a unique profile based on extensive analysis of the patient’s data and thousands of hours of research and development. The xNARA team calls this the “Health Trifecta,” combining knowledge of the patient’s DNA, gut profile, and lifestyle and habits to create a solution that is ideal for their needs.

The team at xNARA completes a health assessment that allows them to gather details about the patient’s routine, such as diet, exercise levels, present health conditions, health goals, and more. This is an essential step in the process of devising the Complements regimen unique to the patient’s needs because the team uses this information to identify where changes can be made to improve their body and put them on the path towards their wellness journey.

The foundation of Complements lies in its meticulously selected ingredients. Drawing from a pool of 125 active ingredients, including vitamins and minerals, amino acids, pro and prebiotics, bioactive compounds, and food and herbal extracts, xNARA ensures that each formulation is optimized to address individual nutritional needs effectively.

The Complements program offers a comprehensive range of benefits. For individuals seeking to enhance gut health, Complements utilizes compounds like Mucosave, renowned for promoting gut integrity and reducing inflammation. SkinAx2, another key ingredient, is incorporated to promote vibrant and youthful skin. Slendesta, with its remarkable hunger-reducing properties, aids in weight loss efforts, resulting in significant percentage point improvements. Cognitive function and stress management are addressed with the inclusion of KSM 66, a powerful adaptogen.

Optional Gut Complements and Advanced Complements are also offered by xNARA, providing personalized solutions. A DNA test analyzes genetic dysfunctions, uncovering individual susceptibilities. The gut microbiome test identifies digestive system issues, enabling targeted plans to address dietary, environmental, and lifestyle factors. By optimizing gut health, xNARA creates tailored Complements programs for symptom relief and overall well-being.

The result of this extensive analysis and research is a Complements program designed to meet the unique needs and goals of each patient. Rather than having to buy a slew of generic supplements that come in dosages that may be too little (or too much) for the patient’s needs, with xNARA, patients can use the all-in-one Complement solution system to conveniently receive the exact nutrients they need in the precise amounts they need them.

The science-backed approach of the xNARA team has earned the company numerous positive client testimonials and success stories, which they share on their website. The consensus is clear: patients who take xNARA Complements have achieved their goals more easily than if they were to set out on them alone or with the use of generic supplements.

Dr. Uma Naidoo, a prominent Harvard University Professor, recognizes the revolutionary nature of xNARA’s approach. She affirms, “, “I strongly recommend xNARA because it’s a personalized system and clients get everything they need for their body and mind in just two sachets. The science behind the product is revolutionary and really allows customers to reap so many benefits.”

Francesco Campanini, Head of Natural Alternative Ingredients in Europe, attests to the unparalleled quality and personalized approach of xNARA’s Complements. He states, “xNARA’s commitment to Swiss-quality manufacturing and their ability to create tailor-made solutions for individuals sets them apart in the realm of nutritional supplements.”

For those looking for a nutritional plan tailored to their body’s unique nutritional needs, xNARA’s Complements program is the gold standard. Thanks to their evidence-based approach and extensive, technologically advanced testing, patients can rest assured that the nutritional plan they receive is a perfect match for exactly what their body needs.

xNARA’s mainstream success

The success xNARA has seen in reaching a wide audience is fueled by one of the largest influencer campaigns in the industry. With a network of over 3,800 influencers utilized monthly, xNARA’s message reaches hundreds of thousands of people daily, establishing Complements as a trusted and sought-after solution. Furthermore, the company’s organic growth is fueled by positive word-of-mouth experiences shared by satisfied customers.

According to close sources, Complements are oversubscribed, with high demand from the U.S., GCC and India. As per Chief Financial Officer Steve Tan, ‘xNARA plans on slowing down commercial activities in Q4 2023 as we’re facing production limitations.’