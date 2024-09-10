​​Wendy Williams seems to be doin’ pretty good these days. For the first time since March 2023, the former talk show host — who has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia — was spotted out in public at holistic store Bolingo Balance in Newark, New Jersey, on August 19. She was accompanied by her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 24, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Hunter. The 60-year-old fan fave, who posed for a picture with the store’s owner, Victor Bowman, was “sharp, upbeat, aware and very bubbly,” an employee exclusively tells In Touch. “She was engaging but wasn’t as familiar with what we do here, so her son was more explaining things.”

