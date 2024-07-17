Friends and family of troubled former TV host Wendy Williams were all set to throw her a big bash for her 60th birthday this month — but, in a heartbreaking twist, they can’t even get in touch with her! “It’s all very sad that no one can reach her to wish her a happy birthday,” a source close to Wendy exclusively tells In Touch. Wendy’s horrifying diagnosis last year of incurable frontotemporal dementia has left her being cared for in a cognitive facility, according to her reps. “Wendy loved parties. Her birthday was a big deal for her!”

