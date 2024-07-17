Wendy Williams’ Upcoming 60th Birthday Will Be ‘Very Sad’ Since ‘No One Can Reach Her’
Friends and family of troubled former TV host Wendy Williams were all set to throw her a big bash for her 60th birthday this month — but, in a heartbreaking twist, they can’t even get in touch with her! “It’s all very sad that no one can reach her to wish her a happy birthday,” a source close to Wendy exclusively tells In Touch. Wendy’s horrifying diagnosis last year of incurable frontotemporal dementia has left her being cared for in a cognitive facility, according to her reps. “Wendy loved parties. Her birthday was a big deal for her!”
