Wendy Williams Breaks Silence on Diddy’s Arrest: ‘About Time’

Wendy Williams revealed that she felt vindicated after the arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it,’” Wendy, 60, said in an interview with the Daily Mail published on Tuesday, October 1. “Including some people from my family who have said the same.”

The former talk show host has been openly critical of Diddy, 54, in the past, and was horrified when she saw the video of the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

“You know how I feel about that? It is about time. To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific,” Wendy told the publication. “But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible.”

Wendy’s comments come on the heels of a clip from Diddy’s 2017 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show resurfacing. In the video, Diddy and Wendy’s stilted conversation seemed to throw her off balance, and at one point, she mentioned being the mother of her son, Kevin Hunt Jr., who was 16 years old at the time.

“’Mhm, who I met backstage, he’s a great young man,” Diddy said.

The comment caused Wendy to pause before quickly thanking the music mogul for the compliment. Fans in the comments section felt that Diddy’s remark wasn’t necessarily a simple compliment.

Johnny Louis / Getty Images

“When Diddy said that he met backstage with her 16 years old son and she got uncomfortable,” wrote one person.

Another wrote, “Wendy got nervous when Diddy said he met her 16 year old son !!! I hollered yet felt her concern at the same time …This is insane!!!!”

In Wendy’s 2004 book, The Wendy Williams Experience, she admitted that she had “a certain level of contempt for Puff” and claimed that the rapper “single-handedly tried to ruin” her career.

“The hell he put me through, I will never forget. But I don’t hate him,” the Think Like a Man actress wrote.

Wendy also voiced her opinion on Diddy after he and Cassie, 38, broke up in 2015. She alluded to the “It’s All About the Benjamins” artist using his power to control Cassie through his wealthy lifestyle and connections.

“My thing about when you date a mogul, it’s really difficult to avoid them because if you use your head you never know when they’ll pop up on the scene,” Wendy said during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “He can hire a plane right now … land on the roof of the hotel she’s staying, pay people off at the front desk, ‘Give me a key and let me up in her room.’ I’m already paranoid as a person.”

Diddy was arrested on September 16 and now faces several charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, but the Grammy winner was still denied bail. His trial has yet to be scheduled.