Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath slammed Micah Plath’s girlfriend, Veronica Peters, after she called Ethan Plath’s ex a “narcissist.”

One week after Veronica, 25, shared her negative opinions about Olivia, 26, during the September 17 episode, the longtime TLC star revealed her thoughts on the situation when a fan asked about the drama during an Instagram Stories Q&A.

“This is a PSA to everyone: You’re always going to be the bad guy in someone’s story. Be a good human and let people think what they want,” Olivia told fans on Monday, September 23.

After sharing the initial message, Olivia called out Veronica for making the comment. “That being said, I think calling someone a narcissist on television when you’ve never met them and don’t know them is uncalled for. I don’t like the practice of armchair therapists diagnosing people,” she wrote. “I do know that Veronica has heard so many things about me that aren’t true and needed to believe those and go along with them to get along.”

“There is a lot happening when cameras aren’t around,” Olivia concluded. “I am confident that the tides will turn and more will come to light.”

Olivia shared her thoughts about Veronica after Barry Plath explained that he and Micah’s girlfriend get along because they share a foe.

“When we first met, we spent a long time discussing a common experience,” Barry, 56, said about his bond with Veronica during the September 17 episode. “We both had experience with a narcissist in our lives.”

While the Plath patriarch didn’t reveal who he was talking about, Veronica confirmed he was talking about Olivia in her own confessional. “So, Olivia’s definitely the narcissist Barry and I were talking about,” she said. “Sorry, girl. I call it like I see it.”

Veronica said that she met Olivia “briefly a couple months ago” and they both attended the same wedding in Minnesota.

She explained that she went into the experience of meeting Olivia with an open mind, though said that she didn’t make a good first impression. “She didn’t even have like two seconds to say hi,” Veronica claimed about their interaction. “She just like, shoulder bumped into me like [in] Mean Girls. I said, ‘Oh, OK. I guess everything I heard could be true.’”

Veronica didn’t start dating Micah, 23, until after Olivia and Ethan, 26, announced their divorce in October 2023 after five years of marriage. The aftermath of their split is currently being documented on season 6 of the show, and Olivia hasn’t held back while discussing the negative aspects of their marriage.

During a July episode, Olivia admitted she felt more free following their split. “Now being on my own and feeling like my life is so much more peaceful, it makes me realize how chaotic and dysfunctional that was. And I don’t miss that,” she said. “Maybe someday I’ll separate it all in my mind. But for right now he’s part of that.”

“That was an entire, just, like, my whole world didn’t feel safe,” Olivia added.