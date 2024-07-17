Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath is officially in a new relationship following her split from Ethan Plath. The TLC personality confirmed she was seeing someone new in an Instagram Q&A with fans on Tuesday, July 16, calling her new man the “best thing since (or before) sliced bread.”

“He even shares his chicken tenders with me, which is a true sacrifice,” Olivia, 26, wrote alongside a photo of her love interest — his face being blocked out by the question box — offering her a piece of chicken. “I’ve had a public relationship and they come with unique challenges, so I’m keeping this one a little more quiet.”

The TLC personality decided to share less of her relationship online, opting to only reveal what both she and her partner — whom she did not name — feel comfortable with. “Making lots of memories and learning a lot along the way,” she concluded.

Olivia answered questions from fans amid the season 6 premiere of Welcome to Plathville. During season 5, TLC viewers watched as Olivia and her estranged husband, 26, decided to call it quits after they began to question whether they were the same people they fell in love with after marrying so young.

“When we first got married, we were pretty much on the same page. Political beliefs, religious beliefs and now we’re on opposite ends of the book,” Ethan explained during an October 2023 episode. In a private confessional, the reality star confessed that he felt he and Olivia had been “drifting apart on some fundamental stuff.”

During the season’s airing, Ethan and Olivia announced their separation after five years of marriage.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in a statement posted on October 27, 2023. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

That same day, the eldest Plath son took to his own social media to announce the news. “Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals,” he wrote. “I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

In Touch previously confirmed that the former reality TV stars began their divorce proceedings in Carver County, Minnesota, on February 21. They stated that their official date of separation was one year earlier, on February 25, 2023. The cited reason for their divorce was an “irretrievable breakdown” of the marriage.

Months later, In Touch exclusively revealed the Welcome to Plathville couple’s divorce was “closed administratively” on April 26, likely due to a clerical issue, as Ethan and Olivia have not decided to call off their divorce.

Season 6 of the Plath family show premiered on July 16, documenting the pair as they navigated the aftermath of their divorce while also hinting at a possible reunion between the now-exes.