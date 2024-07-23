Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath has no plans to get back together with estranged husband Ethan Plath amid their divorce.

Olivia, 26, and Ethan, 26, reunited to discuss their separation in a teaser clip for the Wednesday, July 23, episode shared by People. After Ethan admitted he was struggling to accept they were getting a divorce, Olivia said she was eager to file the paperwork.

“I don’t know how to just keep moving forward and living single lives and not file,” she said.

While Ethan said he “didn’t want that,” Olivia argued that “dragging out” the process would only make their split more difficult to accept.

“Being back around Ethan makes me emotional because he’s not doing well at all,” Olivia said in a confessional. “But I know that Ethan and I are not getting back together. I’ve moved on, I’m done, and I feel like Ethan’s indecision confirms my decision because the inconsistency that he’s showing in what he says he wants, what he does, how he changes his mind.”

She noted that Ethan’s inconsistent tendencies played “a huge role in [their] marriage,” adding that they struggled with “feeling loved and then not feeling loved, and feeling supported and not feeling supported, and it was just like a roller-coaster.”

While Olivia was clearly frustrated with Ethan, he admitted he was upset she was able to “move on so easily.”

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily moving on so easily as much as it is forcing myself to deal with everything and feel it all and get to the other side,” she replied.

Ethan then asked if she would be willing to put off their divorce for a few months to see if they could save their marriage. However, she shut down the idea and Ethan broke down in tears.

The former couple announced their separation after five years of marriage in October 2023. “Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote in a statement at the time. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

They began their divorce proceedings in Carver County, Minnesota, on February 21, In Touch confirmed at the time. The exes listed their date of separation as February 25, 2023, and cited “irretrievable breakdown” of the marriage as the reason for their split.

TLC

Two months later, In Touch exclusively reported that Olivia and Ethan’s divorce was “closed administratively” on April 26. However, the change was likely due to a clerical issue and they still plan to move over with their divorce.

As their split currently plays out on season 6 of the TLC show, Olivia confirmed she started dating someone new on July 16.

After telling fans that her new boyfriend is the “best thing since (or before) sliced bread,” she added that “he even shares his chicken tenders with me, which is a true sacrifice.”

Olivia also defended her decision to not publicly reveal her new man’s identity. “I’ve had a public relationship and they come with unique challenges, so I’m keeping this one a little more quiet,” she wrote.