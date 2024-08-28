Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath opened up about her first date, which included a hookup, following her split from ex-husband Ethan Plath.

“It’s been a few months since Ethan and I signed our divorce papers,” Olivia, 26, explained during the Tuesday, August 27, episode, revealing that she had been on three dates since they called off their marriage.

After sharing that her first date was with “friend of a friend,” Olivia explained that they went to dinner, stopped at “a couple bars,” enjoyed “some live music” and had “some drinks.”

“And then 25 years old me, never having dated or had any of that kind of experience, I did not suspect anything when he said, ‘Do you want to go home and meet my cat?’” the TLC personality shared. “Because he told me about his cat all night long. And I was like, ‘I love cats so much. Of course I do.’”

Olivia said that she “very quickly learned that [she didn’t] really know a lot about a lot,” hinting that her date’s only intention wasn’t for her to meet his cat.

“I did meet his cat. She was very sweet. I saw her for all of, like, a minute,” Olivia said. “Let’s just say it was the first time spending the night at someone’s house.”

She added that “it was a good date” and described the unnamed man as a “lovely gentleman.”

“I don’t regret it at all,” Olivia said about spending the night, though admitted she did feel “very self-conscious.” She continued, “The first date was like being thrown into the deep end and realizing that I didn’t know how to swim.”

While she said that the date was a “good experience,” Olivia said she ultimately “decided after that that I was not really interested in dating in L.A.”

Olivia relocated to Los Angeles after she and Ethan, 26, announced their plans to divorce in October 2023. The former couple – who tied the knot in 2018 – filed for divorce in February.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote in a statement at the time. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

While the aftermath of their split has been documented on season 6 of Welcome the Plathville, Olivia revealed she was dating someone new in July.

TLC

Olivia shared the news while participating in a Q&A with her fans via Instagram and said that her new man is the “best thing since (or before) sliced bread.”

“He even shares his chicken tenders with me, which is a true sacrifice,” Olivia wrote alongside a photo of her new partner in which his face was blocked by the question box.

The TV personality then shared that she intended to keep her current relationship out of the spotlight. “I’ve had a public relationship and they come with unique challenges, so I’m keeping this one a little more quiet,” she said.

However, she did share that she and her boyfriend – who she did not name – were “making lots of memories and learning a lot along the way.”