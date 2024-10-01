Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath revealed that she and estranged husband Ethan Plath are still not officially divorced seven months after they filed the paperwork.

“So as, like, the beginning of this season showed last year, I was trying to get divorced. I was trying to get Ethan to sign paperwork,” Olivia, 26, said while reflecting on season 6 of the TLC show during the September 27 episode of “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast. “However, he didn’t want to fill out all of the paperwork. He didn’t want to fill out the financial part of the paperwork.”

She added, “I was like, ‘Well, if he’s not filling it out, I can’t fill it out.’ I’m not coming to court being like, ‘Yeah, I’m making all this money and he’s not making any money’ … We’re not playing this game.”

“So it got flagged by the courts that it had to be finalized and fixed,” Olivia continued. “And that is where it still rests because I cannot get an answer out of him to finally fix that.”

Olivia and Ethan, 26, announced their plans to divorce after five years of marriage in October 2023. “Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she said in a statement at the time. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. Seven years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

In Touch previously confirmed that they initiated their divorce proceedings in Carver County, Minnesota, on February 21, and they listed their official date of separation as February 25, 2023. Additionally, the former couple cited the “irretrievable breakdown” of the marriage as the reason for their divorce.

However, In Touch exclusively revealed that their divorce was closed on April 26. The reason the filing was closed at the time was not revealed, though it was suspected to be a clerical issue.

Meanwhile, the divorce is still closed administratively and not refiled as of time of publication, In Touch can confirm.

Fans have watched Olivia and Ethan navigate their split and impending divorce during season 6 of Welcome the Plathville. During the August 6 episode, Olivia expressed her frustrations over Ethan texting her and refusing to sign the divorce documents.

“Last time I was in Minnesota, I really wanted to get paperwork signed and filed, and Ethan was not on the same page. And now that we’re going on nine months separated, I would really like to get this all wrapped up,” she explained in a confessional. “Ethan still sends me texts every few weeks saying, ‘I miss you,’ and I never know what to say.”

She continued that she felt “so frustrated for how this process is playing out.”

“And then I see Ethan, I see how sad he is, and it’s hard to feel so frustrated,” Olivia added. “I don’t even know. I say that, but then if he doesn’t sign, I’m going to be so pissed. So then I don’t even know what I’m doing. I’m trying not to think about it.”