Olivia Plath has a new man in her life following her split from Ethan Plath. The wedding photographer hard launched her new boyfriend Brendan in the latest Welcome to Plathville teaser.

“I have been dating Brendan for a few months,” Olivia, 26, revealed in a clip shared by the network on Tuesday, September 17.

The TLC personality explained she met her partner on the set of one of her wedding photoshoots on the East Coast. “They had this dog that they wanted in their portrait and low and behold, the cutest little dog walker in D.C. brings this dog for the portraits,” she told producers. “And there was this little flirty eye contact.”

Olivia said Brendan takes care of “all kinds of pets” but predominantly cats and dogs. “Olivia, I think she loves animals just as much as I do,” Brendan told the cameras. “I think it would be a lie to say that we didn’t bond over animals. One of my favorite things that always makes me smile, is when she says that she really cares about the fact that I care about them, and so, it’s honestly something I love about her.”

Brendan marks Olivia’s first public relationship following her separation from Ethan, 26, in late 2023. The pair announced their decision to split after five years of marriage that October.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia announced via Instagram at the time. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. Seven years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

​​Ethan, who is rarely active online, took to social media with his own post reflecting on the news. “Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.” He continued, “I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

Months later, In Touch confirmed Ethan and Olivia filed for divorce in February, noting that they had actually separated more than a year prior, on February 25, 2023.

Olivia had yet to reveal the identity of her boyfriend but often mentioned him on her social media channels. In a September TikTok, she compared her short courtship with Ethan to her current relationship and claimed she felt “groomed” by her ex’s religious family.

“I grew up in a world where women were expected to live life asleep, and let everyone around them make decisions for them,” she told her followers. Olivia admitted she had “no idea” who she was marrying or “what” she was marrying into, adding, “I was like a kid.”

“Before a year had even passed, we were already engaged and we weren’t even talking, talking like I am now with my partner,” she told her followers in a video clip, noting at the time, she saw Ethan about every other month. “Before a year had passed, we were already engaged. There are still things that I am learning every day about my current partner and vice versa … I still don’t fully know him as a person.”