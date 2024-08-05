Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath drastically changed her appearance with a new hairstyle following her split from estranged husband Ethan Plath.

Olivia, 26, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 4, to reveal that she chopped off her blonde hair so that it is now chin length. “It has a mind of its own and cannot be tamed, but decided I want to chop my hair anyways so here goes nothing,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The TLC personality revealed her new look nearly 10 months after she announced her split from Ethan, 26, after five years of marriage. “Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote via social media in October 2023. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. Seven years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

The former couple eventually filed for divorce in February. They listed their date of separation as February 25, 2023, and cited “irretrievable breakdown” of the marriage as their reason to call it quits.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

After Olivia and Ethan filed the divorce paperwork, she revealed that she has a new boyfriend in July. While participating in an Instagram Q&A with fans, Olivia called her new man the “best thing since (or before) sliced bread.”

“He even shares his chicken tenders with me, which is a true sacrifice,” she added alongside a photo of her boyfriend, in which his face was blocked by the question box.

Olivia then told fans that she wasn’t ready to reveal her new boyfriend’s identity just yet. “I’ve had a public relationship and they come with unique challenges, so I’m keeping this one a little more quiet,” she wrote.

The final months of Olivia and Ethan’s marriage are currently being documented on season 6 of Welcome to Plathville. During the July 23 episode, the former couple struggled to see eye to eye when it came to the end of their romantic relationship. While Olivia said she wanted to move forward with their divorce, Ethan was hopeful they could work through their issues and reconcile.

“Being back around Ethan makes me emotional because he’s not doing well at all,” she admitted in a confessional. “But I know that Ethan and I are not getting back together. I’ve moved on, I’m done, and I feel like Ethan’s indecision confirms my decision because the inconsistency that he’s showing in what he says he wants, what he does, how he changes his mind.”

Courtesy of Olivia Plath/Instagram

She also acknowledged that her “whole world didn’t feel safe” during the end of their marriage.

Their tough conversation ended with Ethan asking Olivia if she would consider delaying their divorce, though she quickly shut down the idea.