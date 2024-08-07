Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath admitted she was “frustrated” with estranged husband Ethan Plath as he continued to send her affectionate text messages after their split.

During the Tuesday, August 6, episode, Olivia, 26, returned to the apartment she shared with Ethan, 26, to get the rest of her belongings and to sign the divorce papers.

“Last time I was in Minnesota, I really wanted to get paperwork signed and filed, and Ethan was not on the same page. And now that we’re going on nine months separated, I would really like to get this all wrapped up,” Olivia explained in a confessional. “Ethan still sends me texts every few weeks saying, ‘I miss you,’ and I never know what to say.”

While Olivia told Ethan that the visit would be her last time at their Minnesota home, she feared that he would continue to prolong the divorce proceedings.

“Part of me feels so frustrated for how this process is playing out,” the TLC personality said. “And then I see Ethan, I see how sad he is, and it’s hard to feel so frustrated. I don’t even know. I say that, but then if he doesn’t sign, I’m going to be so pissed. So then I don’t even know what I’m doing. I’m trying not to think about it.”

Later in the episode, Ethan admitted he was “overwhelmed” about the situation while spending time with sister Moriah Plath. “I don’t know what the answer to finding the right person is,” he admitted, though Moriah, 21, assured him that he will simply “know.”

“I mean, I knew with Olivia, if I were to meet anybody, anybody I can think of, throw in the mix with when I met Olivia, I would have still picked Olivia,” he continued. “But look where we are today.”

Despite his concerns about their split, Ethan said he was “as ready as I’ll ever be to sign the divorce papers.”

“I almost wished I would have just done it last time she was here because, you know, rip the Band-Aid off type thing,” he added about signing the paperwork. “But I just couldn’t — I physically felt like I couldn’t.”

The latest episode aired nearly 10 months after the former couple announced their split after five years of marriage. “Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia announced in October 2023. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. Seven years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Meanwhile, they didn’t file for divorce until February.

The final months of Olivia and Ethan’s relationship are currently playing out on season 6 of Welcome the Plathville. The exes reunited during the July 23 episode, where fans watched them realize that they weren’t on the same page when it came to their hopes for the future.

“Being back around Ethan makes me emotional because he’s not doing well at all,” Olivia said in a confessional. “But I know that Ethan and I are not getting back together. I’ve moved on, I’m done, and I feel like Ethan’s indecision confirms my decision because the inconsistency that he’s showing in what he says he wants, what he does, how he changes his mind.”