Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath made some harsh claims against her estranged husband Ethan Plath’s family. As the wedding photographer flourishes with a new boyfriend, she revealed that she felt “groomed” by the Plath family when she was just 18 years old.

“The audacity of his parents to be like, ‘Yeah, we just knew they weren’t gonna make it, like there was issues,’ bish, you were the one who carefully concocted and crafted that experience,” Olivia, 26, explained in a TikTok video shared on Sunday, September 1. “You’re the reason we didn’t know each other and by the way, you groomed me to marry your son and be in your family. So like, you fully chose me.”

The Welcome to Plathville star admitted she had “no idea” who she was marrying or “what” she was marrying into, adding, “I was like a kid.”

The Virginia native went on to reflect on her fundamentalist Christian upbringing, calling it a “cult,” and addressed comments that she was a “feminist now” following her split from Ethan, 26.

“I grew up in a world where women were expected to live life asleep, and let everyone around them make decisions for them,” she concluded. “I will take being awake every damn day. Good luck trying to put me asleep again. ‘Cause when you’re awake and actually realize what’s going on, you realize how so many people don’t have your best interest at heart, especially men.”

Olivia and Ethan announced their decision to split after five years of marriage in October 2023. “Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia announced via Instagram at the time. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. Seven years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

TLC

Months later, In Touch confirmed the Welcome to Plathville couple filed for divorce in February, noting that they had actually separated more than a year prior, on February 25, 2023.

In the TikTok, Olivia went on to compare her short courtship with Ethan to her current relationship.

“Before a year had even passed, we were already engaged and we weren’t even talking, talking like I am now with my partner,” she told her followers in a video clip, noting at the time, she saw Ethan about every other month. “Before a year had passed, we were already engaged. There are still things that I am learning every day about my current partner and vice versa … I still don’t fully know him as a person”

The final months of her relationship with Ethan are currently playing out on season 6 of Welcome to Plathville, which premiered on TLC in July. Olivia admitted she was “frustrated” with the split as Ethan continued to send her affectionate texts and felt he was prolonging the divorce process.

“Last time I was in Minnesota, I really wanted to get paperwork signed and filed, and Ethan was not on the same page. And now that we’re going on nine months separated, I would really like to get this all wrapped up,” Olivia explained in a confessional during the August 6 episode. “Ethan still sends me texts every few weeks saying, ‘I miss you,’ and I never know what to say.”