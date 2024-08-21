Micah Plath is taking his relationship to the “next level” as his mystery girlfriend has finally made her debut on Welcome to Plathville.

Micah’s girlfriend, Veronica Peters, 24, made her franchise debut during the Tuesday, August 20, episode after “trying to hide awhile” from the cameras. Veronica missed the Welcome to Plathville star competing in the Spartan Race, a notoriously challenging obstacle course, which ultimately inspired her to stop hiding from the public eye.

“It was definitely a point of, not contention, but it was definitely something talked about a lot,” she told producers. “I never was the person that wanted to be in the spotlight. I liked being in the back of the room. I liked being the one listening to everything, the one not involved in everything. So like if you told me when I first met Micah that we will be doing this today, I would be like, ‘There’s no photos of me.’”

Micah, 23, and Veronica, who have been together for over a year, have very few photos together because she consistently refused to take selfies with him. However, she explained that her decision shifted when she realized that if she wanted to create memories with Micah’s family “you pretty much have to be on camera at this point.”

“The first time I met Micah, he wanted to take a photo together,” she recalled. “We were at the beach one day and I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ So all the photos he has of me is like my hand covering cameras, constantly hiding from cameras, from photos. It’s definitely an insecurity. I’d rather have memories in the moment.”

TLC

Micah introduced his new relationship during season 6 of Welcome to Plathville, which premiered on July 12. The pair live together in Veronica’s Florida home and it marked Micah’s first time cohabitating with a significant other.

Prior to her reveal, Veronica declined to show her face and was only shown by her tall blonde silhouette. “She’s cautious and shy,” the model said earlier in the season, adding he was a “little hesitant” to put their relationship out in the open.

Although viewers didn’t know her identity at the time, they were given insights into the pair’s interesting living dynamic. Fans watched as Veronica instructed Micah on miscellaneous chores around the house, to which he dutifully assured her, “I cleaned it.”

“When your significant other tells you to do something you kind of have to,” he said in a confessional with producers. “Especially when you’re living at their house … Don’t get me wrong, I love being able to help my girlfriend around her house.”

Micah’s love life is seemingly in a better place than many of his family members’. His parents, Kim and Barry Plath, are still hashing out the details of their divorce. They aren’t the only ones dealing with a split — Micah’s older brother, Ethan, is also navigating the legalities of his separation from Olivia Plath.

“Despite the family going through so much change, the Plaths strive to pull it together and return to the stage for the first time in years to create an unforgettable performance,” TLC teased in a press release on July 1.

Season 6 of Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.