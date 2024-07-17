Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Welcome to Plathville's Kim Gives a Tour of ​Her Houseboat

Instagram (2)

Welcome to Plathville’s Kim Plath Dons Captain’s Hat and Gives a Tour of Her Post-Divorce Houseboat

News
Jul 17, 2024 1:17 pm·
By
Picture

Ahead of the Season 6 premiere of Welcome to Plathville, Kim Plath treated fans to a quick tour of her new living ​quarters amid her divorce from Barry Plath – a houseboat with (barely) room enough for her and her three daughters, Amber, 15, Cassia, 13, and Mercy, 11.

Get This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off!

Deal of the Day

Get This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off! View Deal

“I grew up on a sailboat and I loved it, so I bought a boat,” Kim, 51, shared.

Kim, who hopes to win primary custody of the three minor children as her battle with Barry escalates, showed viewers how she lives in the cramped, yet cozy, space inside the boat.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture