Welcome to Plathville's Kim Gives a Tour of ​Her Houseboat

Welcome to Plathville’s Kim Plath Dons Captain’s Hat and Gives a Tour of Her Post-Divorce Houseboat

Ahead of the Season 6 premiere of Welcome to Plathville, Kim Plath treated fans to a quick tour of her new living ​quarters amid her divorce from Barry Plath – a houseboat with (barely) room enough for her and her three daughters, Amber, 15, Cassia, 13, and Mercy, 11.

“I grew up on a sailboat and I loved it, so I bought a boat,” Kim, 51, shared.

Kim, who hopes to win primary custody of the three minor children as her battle with Barry escalates, showed viewers how she lives in the cramped, yet cozy, space inside the boat.