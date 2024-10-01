Welcome to Plathville star Ethan Plath worried he will never find love again following his split from Olivia Plath.

While meeting up with his mom, Kim Plath, Ethan, 26, admitted he was having a hard time. “I don’t know, some days are better than others,” he said in a teaser clip for the Tuesday, October 1, episode shared by People. “I don’t really know why we couldn’t have made it work out.”

Ethan had begged Olivia, 26, to give their marriage a second chance, though she made it clear she wanted to move on. In light of their split, Ethan admitted he wasn’t happy with the way their marriage ended.

“Even just having a relationship with [the family] was so complicated when we were together, and I don’t think it should be that way when you’re with someone,” Ethan continued, referencing Olivia’s consistent tension with his parents and siblings.

Kim, 52, responded, “Yeah, well, the way I look at it, the right person will enhance your life and make it better and not make it harder and more difficult.”

Ethan said he knew what his mom was saying was “true,” though he said he “never even loved someone like I loved her.” The reality star continued, “And I don’t feel like I ever can again.”

“You deserve someone that treats you really well — they should treat you like you deserve to be treated,” Kim said. “I want you to meet somebody that you love just as much as her, but that also treats you right.”

Kim continued to reflect on Ethan and Olivia’s split in a confessional, and she compared it to her own divorce from ex-husband Barry Plath.

“It kind of breaks my heart to hear him say that he doesn’t think he ever could love anyone that much again,” she told the cameras. “Because I really want him to find someone that he just loves more than he can even contain. I want him bubbling over with love for somebody. I mean, I think everybody deserves that.”

Despite experiencing heartbreak following her split from Barry, 56, Kim acknowledged that she has since found happiness with her boyfriend, Ken Palmer. “I found my Ken. Maybe he’ll find his Barbie,” she added.

Olivia and Ethan announced their plans to divorce in October 2023 following five years of marriage.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in a statement at the time. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

TLC

Olivia revealed she was dating someone new in July, and she confirmed his identity during a September episode of the reality show.

“I have been dating Brendan for a few months,” she explained, adding that they met on the set of one of her wedding photoshoots. “

They had this dog that they wanted in their portrait and low and behold, the cutest little dog walker in D.C. brings this dog for the portraits,” Olivia explained in a confessional. “And there was this little flirty eye contact.”