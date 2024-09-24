Welcome to Plathville star Ethan Plath is ready to move on, and fans will get to watch him hit it off with a new woman following his split from Olivia Plath.

Ethan, 26, met a woman named Lily while line-dancing with friends during the Tuesday, September 24, episode of the TLC show, which was teased in a clip shared by Us Weekly. “Maybe there’s a little bit of chemistry,” he told the cameras after he met Lily. “I think I can feel a little bit, maybe, but I don’t know if that’s just me reading into it or it’s actually there.”

The feeling was mutual, as Lily also admitted that she felt a connection to Ethan after spending time together at the bar. “At first I think it just seemed like two nice dudes, but then I was like, [it] feels like there might be some flirting there,” she said during her own confessional.

Both Ethan and Lily’s friends seemed determined for the pair to get together, while his friend joked that the people at the event got “only one” pass after stepping on someone’s foot on the dance floor.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

“Did you just make up that rule because I stepped on her foot once?” Ethan responded to his friend, acknowledging that his pal wanted him to “feel better” after he accidentally stepped on Lily’s foot.

Lily also poked fun at Ethan, though she proved the jokes were all in good fun when they cozied up to each other while posing for a group photo.

“I totally didn’t anticipate someone as beautiful as this being here tonight, but I guess I’ll go shoot my shot,” Ethan said in a confessional before they exchanged phone numbers. “Dancing was an absolute success. I can’t imagine it going any better than it went tonight.”

Olivia, 26, and Ethan announced their divorce in October 2023 after five years of marriage. Ethan made it clear he wanted to work through their issues, though Olivia was determined to leave their marriage in the past.

During the August 6 episode, Olivia explained that she was annoyed with Ethan because he kept texting her messages like, “I miss you.”

“Part of me feels so frustrated for how this process is playing out,” she said while reflecting on their divorce. “And then I see Ethan, I see how sad he is, and it’s hard to feel so frustrated. I don’t even know. I say that, but then if he doesn’t sign, I’m going to be so pissed. So then I don’t even know what I’m doing. I’m trying not to think about it.”

TLC

She soft launched her relationship with her new boyfriend, Brendan, in July, and she introduced him to fans during the September 17 episode. Despite taking their romance slow, Brendan declared that Olivia “is the person I want to be with for the rest of my life.”

Olivia added that she and Brendan were “not ready for marriage,” though she insisted that they were committed to their relationship. “We’re together right now and we’re looking at our future and we’re planting flowers and you’re the person I want to do it with,” the TV personality shared.