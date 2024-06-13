Welcome to Plathville stars Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath’s divorce was “closed administratively,” In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to a court docket viewed by In Touch, Ethan, 26, and Olivia’s divorce was closed on April 26. The reason is likely due to a clerical issue, as Ethan and Olivia have not decided to call off their divorce.

Olivia appears to be living in Los Angeles, while her estranged husband, Ethan, is living in Minnesota. Their divorce has yet to be refiled as of publication.

In Touch previously confirmed the former reality TV stars initiated their divorce proceedings in Carver County, Minnesota, on February 21, stating that their official date of separation was more than a year earlier, on February 25, 2023. The included reason for their divorce was an “irretrievable breakdown” of the marriage.

The filing came roughly four months after the Welcome to Plathville duo announced via their respective social media accounts that their marriage was ending. The bombshell followed months of speculation about their impending separation.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the photographer, 26, wrote in a statement posted on October 27, 2023. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

TLC

Ethan, who is known to be rarely active on social media, took to his own Instagram to share the sad news. “Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals,” he wrote. “I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

Fans got a front row to the split during season 5 of Welcome to Plathville, which premiered on TLC in September 2023. The series documented the couple as they questioned if their spouse was the same person they fell in love with.

“When we first got married, we were pretty much on the same page. Political beliefs, religious beliefs and now we’re on opposite ends of the book,” Ethan said during an October 2023 episode. In a private confessional, the eldest Plath son confessed that he felt he and Olivia had been “drifting apart on some fundamental stuff.”

“But that’s just how the pages of time unfold,” he concluded. “You can’t foresee stuff like that.”

The drama between Olivia and Ethan is set to continue during season 6 as they attempt to “move on” following their heartbreaking split.

The trailer teased at a tense exchange between the exes, with Olivia criticizing Ethan for prioritizing his family over her. “You forced me to decide,” the Georgia native retorted. Ethan then confronted his estranged wife for seemingly moving “so easy” following their divorce.

Season 6 of Welcome to Plathville premieres on TLC Tuesday, July 16, at 10 p.m. ET.