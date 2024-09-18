Welcome to Plathville’s Barry Plath and Micah Plath’s girlfriend, Veronica Peters, have similar thoughts when it comes to Ethan Plath’s ex-wife, Olivia Plath.

“When we first met, we spent a long time discussing a common experience,” Barry, 56, said about his bond with Veronica during the Tuesday, September 17, episode of the reality show. “We both had experience with a narcissist in our lives.”

Barry explained that he was “immediately” able to “understand” Veronica because they share a mutual dislike of someone. The Plath patriarch didn’t reveal who he was talking about, though Veronica later confirmed their mutual foe was Olivia, 26.

“So, Olivia’s definitely the narcissist Barry and I were talking about,” she said in a confessional. “Sorry, girl. I call it like I see it.”

After noting that she met Olivia “briefly a couple months ago” when they both attended the same wedding in Minnesota, she said that she had “only heard things about her at that time.”

Veronica said she went into the experience of meeting Olivia with an open mind, adding, “I love people, love everybody until you give me a reason not to.” However, she said that Olivia did not make a good first impression.

“She didn’t even have like two seconds to say hi,” Veronica alleged while recalling their interaction. “She just like, shoulder bumped into me like [in] Mean Girls. I said, ‘Oh, OK. I guess everything I heard could be true.’”

While Olivia has been starring on the TLC series since season 1, Veronica made her reality TV debut in an August episode of the show after Micah, 23, teased their romance earlier in season 6.

Not only did Barry and Veronica share their thoughts about Olivia during the latest episode, but Ethan’s mom, Kim Plath, also recalled that her relationship with Olivia initially started off on a positive note.

“I think with Olivia, we had a relationship up until they got married and then we didn’t,” Kim, 52, said in a confessional. “I’m not going to project what happened with Olivia on to any of the other children, future spouses, any of that.”

She continued, “I mean, I’m going to do what I’ve always done, which is be nice, be friendly, be helpful and they either like me or they don’t.”

After struggling to create strong bonds with her in-laws in the five years of their marriage, Olivia and Ethan, 26, announced their divorce in October 2023. Ethan was determined to save their marriage, though Olivia moved on and started a romance with her new boyfriend, Brendan.

Olivia initially kept Brendan’s identity a secret, though he made his reality TV debut during the September 17 episode. He made it clear that he was in the relationship for the long haul, and he told the cameras that Olivia “is the person I want to be with for the rest of my life.”

Meanwhile, Olivia said she and Brendan were “not ready for marriage,” though she was happily committed to their relationship. “We’re together right now and we’re looking at our future and we’re planting flowers and you’re the person I want to do it with,” she told him during the episode.