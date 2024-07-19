Welcome to Plathville star Barry Plath has fired back at estranged wife Kim Plath’s divorce petition by filing his own counterclaim, In Touch can confirm.

The TV personality, 56, submitted paperwork in Grady County, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 16, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The counterclaim states that Barry and Kim, 51, separated “on or about December 23, 2021.” Barry is requesting temporary and permanent custody of their three minor children, Amber 15, Cassia, 13, and Mercy, 11.

He is also asking for child support “for the care and maintenance of the minor children,” with the documents noting that Kim is “an able­ bodied female capable of providing such support.”

The father of nine requests that “both he and the Plaintiff be mutually restrained and enjoined from harassing, molesting, and/or bothering the other party in any manner whatsoever.”

Barry’s counterclaim comes just over two weeks after Kim filed for divorce in Georgia on June 26, In Touch confirmed at the time. She cited their date of separation as December 31, 2021, and also asked for primary custody of their minor children.

“Plaintiff shows that she is a fit and proper parent to care for the minor children and that she is entitled to both temporary and permanent primary custody of the minor children,” court documents obtained by In Touch read. Kim also requested child support from Barry.

Barry and Kim announced their separation after 24 years of marriage on June 28, 2022.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” the former couple said in a statement. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will coparent our amazing children.”

Prior to their announcement, the TLC stars documented their marriage struggles on Welcome to Plathville season 4.

“Barry and I have decided to live separately for a while,” Kim said in one episode. “The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag and I go and I stay there.”

Meanwhile, season 5 documented Kim and Barry’s split.

“Barry and I were together for 24 years, and the best parts of that were every single one of those children that we brought into the world, raising them and growing with them and having fun with them and laughing with them,” the mom of nine said during the finale in December 2023. “I wouldn’t trade those 25 years of marriage for anything because of the beautiful children it produced.”

Her estranged husband added, “There is another chapter that comes once you get through the process of grieving the loss of a relationship. It does come to an end. You do make it through. You do come out OK. you’re like, ‘OK, if I can survive that and I can actually mature through it, I can actually come out better understanding relationships hopefully for the next time around, if there ever is one.”