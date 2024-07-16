After Ethan and Olivia Plath‘s split was documented on season 5 of Welcome to Plathville, a new teaser trailer for season 6 that dropped on Tuesday, July 16, shows that the pair are coming to grips with the aftermath, including a possible reunion.

“A year ago, you were spending time with me in Minnesota,” Olivia, 26, is seen telling her sister Lydia Grace as they look out at the Arizona desert. “So much has changed since then,” Lydia replies, seemingly referring to her sibling’s split from Ethan, 26, after five years of marriage.

Since Olivia doesn’t appear to be filming with her estranged husband and the rest of the Plath family during the season, her storyline is told through conversations with her sibling and confessionals.

“There is this guy that I met working. There might be potential,” Olivia tells producers with a sly look on her face, while video of her hugging a brown-haired man is shown.

The sisters take a trip to a tarot card reader and the Rocky Mount, Virginia, native gets a big surprise.

“It does show me that you’re meant to be married once,” the reader tells a surprised Olivia, who asks, “Only once?”

“Yep. You and him will reunite,” the card expert responded while Olivia is seen looking absolutely stunned.

TLC/YouTube

Meanwhile, Ethan is shown penning a letter to his former wife, which begins, “Dearest Olivia,” and continues with, “What I wanted to” before the camera cuts away. “It’s the complete reverse of what we thought would ever happen,” his voice says over the shot.

Things appear to be heating up in Olivia’s love life, as she’s seen smiling in a bathtub and going in for a kiss with what appears to be the same brown-haired man who hugged her earlier. Lydia doesn’t seem to approve of the new romance, as she tells producers about her sibling, “She’s not seeing clearly, I do think its rash.”

TLC/YouTube

However, the TLC star seems to still have feelings for Ethan, as she sits on her bed and tells Lydia, “I loved him as a spouse at one point, so all of that isn’t gone immediately.”

After staring out at a lake and walking away with a sad look on his face, Ethan later says to producers about Olivia, “I’m just trying to let her go.”

The previous Welcome to Plathville trailer that was released on June 13 showed how Ethan and Olivia were trying to move on from their marriage. The former couple jointly filed for divorce on February 21.

“Dating after marrying the first guy that you ever even held hands with is wild,” she said in a confessional.

Meanwhile, Ethan also said he had hesitations about dating after he admitted it’s “intimidating” to “approach a beautiful woman.”

The two were seen bickering in another scene where Olivia seemed to blame his family for their split.

“Between me or your family, you were going to pick your family,” Olivia told her ex, while Ethan clapped back, “That’s because you made me choose.”

Ethan asked Olivia how she “can move on so easily after seven years” as a couple. However, she revealed it was difficult, replying, “Who said it was easy?”

The exes announced their decision to divorce in October 2023, making their split a dramatic storyline in season 5 of the series.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in a statement posted on October 27, 2023. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

The same day, Ethan wrote on his own social media, “Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals,” he wrote. “I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

Season 6 of Welcome to Plathville premieres on TLC Tuesday, July 16, at 10 p.m. ET.