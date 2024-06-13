Welcome to Plathville is coming back for season 6! What happens in the trailer, which family members are returning for the upcoming season and when does it premiere?

Who Is Returning for ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 6?

All of the Plath family members that have appeared on the TLC show are expected to return. The reality series follows Barry Plath and Kim Plath’s large family, who were raised in an extremely sheltered environment. The former couple – who split in 2022 – share kids Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy.

Despite not exposing their kids to modern pop culture references during their upbringings, many of Barry and Kim’s kids have branched out and have been exposed to more liberal concepts in recent years.

What Happens in the ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 6 Trailer?

The trailer – which was released on June 13, 2024 – teases plenty of drama in the upcoming season.

“The last couple months have really been a time of transition,” Kim said in the clip, seemingly referencing her split from Barry after 24 years together. “I’m not real sure Barry has loosened up as much as I have.”

The matriarch seems to have embraced her sexuality since their split, and was shown giving Moriah tips on how to seduce a man. “Go over to the guy, grab his tie and then pull him,” Kim said while demonstrating the action.

The trailer also teased Ethan’s dynamic with Olivia Plath after they split during season 5. “Dating after marrying the first guy that you ever even held hands with is wild,” she said in a confessional.

Meanwhile, Ethan also said he had hesitations about dating after he admitted it’s “intimidating” to “approach a beautiful woman.”

Despite not long being in a relationship with Olivia, her issues with his family have continued to impact his dynamic with Kim and Barry.

“There are a whole bunch of things I’d love to talk to Ethan about,” Kim said as the family was seen gathering together for a reunion.

TLC

The former couple was also seen discussing how his family played a negative impact in their marriage. “Between me or your family, you were going to pick your family,” Olivia told her ex, while Ethan clapped back, “That’s because you made me choose.”

The exes continued to bicker when Ethan asked Olivia how she “can move on so easily after seven years.” However, she revealed she was also struggling by replying, “Who said it was easy?”

When Does ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 6 Premiere?

Season 6 of Welcome to Plathville premieres on TLC Tuesday, July 16, at 10 p.m. ET.