The internet is alive with debate over Kendall Jenner‘s latest selfie. The longtime supermodel posed in a red lingerie set for sister Kim Kardashian‘s new Skims line on Friday, February 12 — and now, fans are pointing out the image may be edited.

“This photo is very Photoshopped. Kendall is obviously very gorgeous, but these are not her real proportions, nor are they anybody’s,” an Instagram account by the name of @problematicfame wrote on Sunday, February 14. “Please don’t compare yourself too heavily to edited images. Even Kendall doesn’t look like this IRL.”

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

According to @problematicfame’s biography, the account is dedicated to spreading “awareness on how Instagram can impact beauty standards.” In a follow-up Instagram Story, they continued, “No one’s belly button is just a tiny slit; nobody has a completely flat stomach 24/7. Everyone is gorgeous just as they are. This ridiculous Photoshop needs to stop.”

In conclusion, @problematicfame added, “The smoothing around the bikini line is ridiculous. Nobody looks like that. Gals have lines, razor bumps, discoloration, etc. Nobody is completely smooth down there.”

Prior to being accused of Photoshop, Kendall, 25, addressed the selfie on Twitter. “I got 99 problems and looking like Kendall Jenner would solve all of them,” one user wrote hours after the Skims photo shoot. “I am an extremely lucky girl; appreciative of all that I have, but i want you to know I have bad days, too, and that I hear you!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied. “You are beautiful just the way you are!!! It’s not always as perfect as it may seem.”

Since then, some people are suggesting Kendall’s photo be taken down from social media. “Possibly unpopular opinion: I don’t think that Kendall Jenner picture should be allowed to stay up on [Instagram]. The sheer number of tweets I’ve seen of girls feeling insecure from a frankly unattainable and PHOTOSHOPPED image just feels dangerous to keep on social media,” one individual tweeted.

“It’s not body shaming to tell [people] that Kendall is Photoshopped in those pictures. Like, yes, she is sexy but she also … quite literally doesn’t look like that IRL. No one is built naturally that way but giving young teenage girls the impression Kendall does is so harmful,” added another.

As it stands, Kendall has yet to comment on whether or not the image was Photoshopped.