Faking it? Fans of The Kardashians think the family meeting featured in the season finale of the Hulu show was staged.

In the scene from the June 16 episode, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble gathered to discuss Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The group hoped Khloé Kardashian would attend, though she opted to skip the meeting.

After the episode aired, viewers rushed to social media to speculate that the scene was filmed months after the family learned Tristan, 31, conceived a child with Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with Khloé, 37.

“The family meeting was filmed January 31st based on Kourtney’s outfit, [but] Khloé found out end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam,” a fan pointed out about the episode. “So the meeting was staged.”

During the scene, Kourtney, 43, sported a black jumpsuit that she was photographed in during an outing in Malibu with her husband, Travis Barker, and their children in January 2022. While the Poosh founder could have been wearing the same outfit during the separate occasions, several fans noted she was rocking silver nail polish during both the outing and the episode.

“Her nails are chrome in the episode,” one fan wrote. “In these pap shots, they are as well, chrome … I’m a nail technician, and lemme tell you, chrome chips soo quickly.”

Earlier in the episode, fans watched the aftermath of Khloé and her family finding out Tristan impregnated Maralee after he had sex with her on his birthday in March 2021. Kim sent the news to her family members after court documents were leaked.

“His whole declaration is in this thing,” the Skims founder said while talking to Kris on the phone. “It says, ‘I slept with her.’ The whole thing is saying, ‘I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.’ So, I sent it to him, and said ‘Does Khloé know about this?’ Khloé doesn’t even f—king know!”

Kim later told Kylie Jenner that her “soul dies for [Khloé]” and she was “literally shaking” over the scandal. Meanwhile, both Kylie, 24, and Kourtney both called the situation “insane.”

Maralee filed a paternity suit against the NBA player in June 2021. Tristan responded by acknowledging that they had sex at the time she claimed in the suit but requested to take a paternity test. He later confirmed he was the father of the child, a baby boy named Theo, whom Maralee gave birth to in December 2021.

After the Kardashians‘ first season finale aired, Khloé took to Twitter to admit she was “hurt” by the scandal. “Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them,” the Good American founder wrote on June 16. “Take [your] moment — cry/scream — but remain composed. [And] remember that love heals [and] teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all … LOVE.”

She has since moved on and is seemingly dating someone new.