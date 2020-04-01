Exclusive Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered in Jail? REELZ Documentary Investigates in ‘Autopsy: The Last Hours of …’

Network profiles the sex offender’s mysterious death on Autopsy: The Last Hours of … Jeffrey Epstein, set to air on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. EST.

The multi-millionaire financier and convicted pedophile was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. But was Jeffrey Epstein’s death really a suicide or was he murdered? “The death scene itself will offer vital clues,” offers Autopsy’s lead investigator Dr. Michael Hunter.

“I thought possibly … he might have contacts that would be useful to me,” recalls stockbroker Laura Goldman who met Epstein in the 1990’s. For decades, Epstein grew connections to the world’s most powerful elite in a vast pyramid scam that involved money, influence and the sexual abuse of underage girls. “I was stupid. As the CEO, I allowed Epstein to break the rules. That made me responsible,” says Epstein’s former business associate, Steven Hoffenberg. New evidence suggests that Epstein’s crimes were linked by blackmail and that he may have been murdered to protect the secrets of some of the world’s most powerful men.

What really caused Jeffrey Epstein’s death in a New York jail cell? Tune in to Autopsy: The Last Hours of … Jeffery Epstein, Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. EST on REELZ for all the details!

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com.