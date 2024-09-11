He needed an ambulance. In May 2010, Shannon Price hysterically called 911 after discovering her former spouse, Gary Coleman, on the floor inside their Santaquin, Utah, home.

He was bleeding from the back of his head and “bubbling” at the mouth.

“There’s blood all over the floor, I don’t know what happened,” she told the dispatcher, who instructed her to help him.

But Shannon said she was “freaking out, like, really bad” and couldn’t. “I’ve just been kind of sick, and…I don’t wanna be traumatized right now…. I just can’t be here with the blood. I’m sorry.”

When the paramedics arrived, the beloved actor, who shot to fame in the late ’70s as a star of the hit sitcom Diff’rent Strokes, managed to walk to a gurney, but at the hospital he slipped into unconsciousness — and the following day, Shannon told doctors to pull the plug.

Now, 14 years later, people who knew Gary are publicly questioning the circumstances of his tragic passing — claiming his former wife is responsible for his sudden demise at 42. The bombshell allegations are at the center of the new Peacock documentary Gary.

“I think her actions speak volumes,” Gary’s former girlfriend Anna Gray told filmmakers, alleging that Shannon, 39, “was more worried about herself than the person she was calling 911 for.”

Stuart Johnson-Pool/Getty Images

Though police ruled that Gary died of natural causes after an accidental fall, some friends remain skeptical.

Pal Darren Nord said he considers the death “suspicious.” Former manager Dion Mial told filmmakers that loved ones have felt “absolutely stumped, because there were way too many questions with no answers,” noting that Gary “didn’t have that far to fall” since he was only 4 feet 8 inches tall — the result of a lifetime of kidney issues that required multiple transplants and left him to endure dialysis for nearly 25 years.

Friend Brandi Buys also doesn’t accept the official conclusion. “I personally do not think that he fell,” she says in the doc. Ex Anna questions why Shannon took Gary — whom she met as an extra on the set of the 2006 comedy Church Ball, married in 2007 and divorced a year later before reconciling — off life support after two days instead of the two weeks Anna believes he wanted doctors to wait if he were ever in that situation.

According to Shannon, however, Gary’s medical directive indicated that “if there were two or more doctors that stated that he’s not gonna come out of it, then to take him off life support…. The fact that people come out and say, ‘She murdered Gary. She pushed him down the stairs,’ that really hurt me…. The decision to take him off life support was the hardest thing I ever had to do…. How can people be so evil and think that I did this? Why? Because I’m the ex-wife? I’m the evil person, right? I didn’t do anything. I didn’t hurt him.”