Witchy senses. Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney deemed costar Raquel Leviss as a “big red flag” after the former pageant girl made out with Oliver Saunders – a married man – during the show’s Wednesday, March 15, episode, which was filmed approximately seven months before In Touch confirmed Raquel and Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal.

“I’m starting to see a pattern in Raquel,” Katie, 36, said in a confessional, reflecting on Raquel’s behavior amid a girl’s trip to Las Vegas. “It seems that she’s only interested in men that her friends are either married to or interested in.”

Scheana Shay’s friends Jamie Lynne and Kael Ramsey Ackerson, who appeared on the Tuesday, March 14, episode of the “Jamie All Over” podcast, revealed that Raquel, 28, admitted to growing “closer” to Sandoval immediately following the Las Vegas trip. Ariana Madix, Sandoval’s longterm girlfriend, was at home mourning the death of her dog at the time.

Earlier in the episode, VPR firecracker Lala Kent shared with the group of women that she thought Oliver, who is the son of RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais, was “cute” during a night out. However, Raquel set her sights on the Vanderpump franchise employee throughout the night, which led to a PDA moment.

Lala, 32, echoed Katie’s statement the morning after the wild night out during a debrief with Raquel, Katie and Kristina Kelly – while revealing she “would never trust” Raquel around “her man.”

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

“I mean, like thank God you don’t have a man to like f–king have around,” the Sonoma State University alumna responded.

Katie talked about her confessional in further detail during a Wednesday, March 15, appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen. The Bravo host made it clear that the Utah native’s words came “as it happened” and was not filmed after news broke that Raquel was having a secret affair with Sandoval, 39.

After talking about Raquel’s “red flags” on WWHL!, Katie shared moments between Tom and Raquel that were evident signs pointing to their affair.

“I had seen that Raquel had attended one of his shows. But normal she’s up front with her phone in his face jumping up and down. She didn’t post at all on her story that she was there,” she revealed. “There’s also some stuff, you know, maybe we will see this season that was very interesting. And I’m sitting in the cheap seats. I’m not even up close and personal like everybody else and I’m just like, ‘This is weird.’”

The status of Raquel and the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman’s relationship is unknown. However, they both released statements after the news of their affair went public.

Tom, for his part, broke his silence on March 4 via Instagram, but didn’t address the news until four days later, stating that his actions were “selfish.”

Raquel broke her silence and issued a public apology the same day.

“There is no excuse, I am not a victim, and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram in a lengthy message. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships.”