Violet Affleck Speaks Against L.A. Mask Ban at Board Meeting

Violet Affleck is using her voice! The eldest child of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner took some time to give her views on the potential ban on masks in Los Angeles, California.

Violet, 18, spoke at the L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 9, and opposed the potential new law that would prohibit people from wearing masks.

“I’m 18. I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019. I’m okay now, but I saw ​firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses,” Violet stated. “One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, move, see and even think stands to exacerbate our homelessness crisis, as well as the suffering of many people in our city.”

Officials in New York City and Los Angeles have recently seemed open to the idea of banning masks due to an increase in violence surrounding public protests and demonstrations. Several tense protests regarding the Israel-Hamas war have resulted in local authorities claiming that people are wearing masks as a way to conceal their identity, as opposed to protecting themselves from any potential illnesses. However, Violet voiced her beliefs that banning masks would only harm those in marginalized communities.

Violet continued, “It hits communities of color, disabled people, elderly people, trans people, women and anyone in a public-facing essential job the hardest. To confront the ​long COVID crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC light in government facilities, including jails and detention centers and mask mandates in county medical facilities. We must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment.”

Violet ended her passionate speech by saying, “And most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason they do not keep us safer. They make them vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together.”

Along with Violet, Ben, 51, and Jennifer, 52, share children Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. While the exes have mostly kept their kids out of the spotlight, Violet has been seen sporting a mask around Los Angeles. The teen recently graduated from high school and, according to People, it looks like Violet has an Ivy League in her sights. She was seen in a photo from her school’s Instagram page that showed the students wearing shirts with the colleges they planned on attending emblazoned on them and Violet was sporting an ensemble representing Yale.

The 13 Going on 30 star’s reaction to Violet leaving the nest went viral when she shared several photos of herself crying during various moments, including Violet’s graduation.

“Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. (bless our hearts),” Jennifer wrote via Instagram on May 20.

The Switch-Up star even included a video clip of herself crying while sitting on a plane and asking, “How are we going to make it? What are we going to do?”

The mom of three was comforted by several of her friends in the comments, including Reese Witherspoon.

“Oh honey … I know. You have done a great job , mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs,” Reese, 48, wrote.