Victoria Canal shut down rumors that she’s dating Tom Cruise, and proved she has a sense of humor in the process.

Just one day after reports circulated that Victoria, 25, was potentially in a relationship with Tom, 62, she took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 5, to insist that she is not romantically involved with the Top Gun actor. “Guys. I am not dating Tom Cruise. This is literally insane,” she wrote.

After noting that she also made headlines for performing alongside Chris Martin at Coldplay’s Glastonbury concert in June, she joked that the “Yellow” singer, 47, and Tom “are actually bigging up my career.”

“In all seriousness guys, Tom has been nothing but a lovely and encouraging person and mentor, much like Chris Martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living,” Victoria continued in a following post. “And again, I am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. You learn a lot if you’re open to life bringing you those teachers.”

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

She concluded the message by joking that she won’t discuss her and Tom’s dating rumors again until she’s romantically linked to someone else. “Who’s next?! The president?!” the musician quipped.

Fans began to wonder if Tom and Victoria were dating more than one month after they met at the Glastonbury festival in England. The Mission: Impossible actor was seen watching from the VIP tent as Victoria joined Coldplay on stage for a performance, while a source told The Sun on Sunday, August 4, that they sparked a friendship that has become romantic.

“It might have seemed unlikely that they would become anything more than friends but they are pretty much inseparable,” the insider claimed. “They have been seeing a lot of one another and Victoria is beautiful. It’s all been happening in plain sight.”

Victoria shut down speculation that she and Tom were anything more than friends just one week after In Touch exclusively reported that he wants to settle down and have more kids in the United Kingdom.

“You’d think he’d be satisfied with what he’s got at this point in his life,” a source close to the American Made actor dished. “But instead he actually is very open to finding someone to have another child with.”

Tom currently shares children Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, as well as daughter Suri, 18, with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

“Having a child in the U.K. would be a fantastic way of cementing his roots there,” the source continued. “That’s one of the reasons he was rushing ahead so full force with Elsina [Khayrova], he wanted to marry her and get straight to baby making.”

Courtesy of Victoria Canal/Instagram

While Tom and Elsina, 36, split back in February, the insider insisted that there’s “no bad blood between them.” The source explained, “They just had different ideas of what their relationship was going to be.”

“It’s unfortunate it didn’t work out with her but that’s very much still a part of his plan, he wants another child, he has his heart set on it,” the insider noted.