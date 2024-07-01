Victoria Beckham Slammed for 'Horny' Caption About David

Some critics of Victoria Beckham think the Spice Girls alum needs a cold shower after she reminisced on Instagram about a steamy trip to Portofino, Italy, with husband David Beckham in 1997.

Victoria, 50, took to the social media platform on Sunday, June 30, to share two throwback photos from the trip. Both images showed her hugging David, 49, as they stood on a boat in the water. In one snap, she played with her husband’s hair and smiled, while the other showed the couple looking at the camera.

“Portofino in 1997 was a very, very romantic trip. I remember how excited I was there to be there with David for the first time. The intensity of the two of us being together that 48 hours really was amazing… Kisses @DavidBeckham @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty xx,” the fashion designer captioned the post.

Over on X, a critic shared a screenshot of Victoria’s post and wrote, “This horny caption I’m uncomfortable.”

In her post, Victoria also directed fans to shop Victoria Beckham Beauty’s new Portofino ’97 Eau de Parfum inspired by the trip. One X user responded to the critic with a screenshot of the perfume’s description and noted, “Portofino 97 is one of her fragrances inspired by exactly that, and at least two of her three fragrance descriptions are super horny lol.”

The fragrance is described as “a new infatuation” and “a secret escape” on the beauty brand’s website.

“The seductive scent of desire. Victoria Beckham evokes the enrapturing fragrance of burgeoning romance through the memory of Portofino ‘97: A euphoric hit of calabrian bergamot and black pepper; crisp white sheets suffused with incense and amber; patchouli and vetiver lingering on the skin of a significant other,” the description read.

The site continued, “Portofino ’97 is the rush of a burgeoning romance: the adrenaline, the flirtation, the infatuation. It’s the thrill of a secret escape — an ode to the early rendezvous of Victoria and David to the Italian seaside — all bottled up. A tease of the fresh sea breeze is clouded with incense and amber, a lingering trace of patchouli, musk and vetiver punctuate the desire.”

One person wrote on X, “I’d bet $$$$ each of these locations is where they conceived a kid. She isn’t subtle @ ALL.”

Meanwhile, others joined the conversation to defend Victoria’s passion for David. “I’m so jealous,” one user wrote, while another added, “Exactly what is uncomfortable about being horny for her … get this … HUSBAND? Y’all really get on this app and say so much crap!”

“Good for them, I’m glad they actually managed some good times,” a fan wrote.

Victoria and David met in 1997 when she came to one of his Manchester United soccer matches. She gave him a quick greeting and then showed up to another game a week later. The two “talked for about an hour in the players’ lounge,” the Inter Miami CF president once revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and she gave him her number.

The couple had a whirlwind romance and became engaged in January 1998. In March 1999, they welcomed son Brooklyn. Victoria and David tied the knot in July 1999 and welcomed son Romeo in September 2002, followed by son Cruz in February 2005. Their daughter, Harper, was born in July 2011.