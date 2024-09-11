Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson’s neighborhood is close to the massive Airport Fire growing out of control, In Touch can exclusively report.

Vicki, 62, owns a three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 4,620 square foot pad in Coto de Caza, California. She purchased the home for $1,035,000 in 2021.

She listed the home for sale in 2022 at the price of $1,599,000 but it never sold.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department released a map that also shows Vicki’s home in the voluntary evacuation area. A source tells In Touch that Vicki has not needed to evacuate.

The Airport Fire started on Monday afternoon in Orange County.

Jesse Grant / Getty

On Tuesday, it was reported that the fire had stretched to 22,000 acres. The fire has spread fast and thousands of homes are in danger, with several home destroyed. Mandatory evacuations have been issued in Orange County and Riverside County. Over 11,000 people have been evacuated so far and many more are on alert.

Vicki has yet to comment on the fire being close to her home.

Last month, Vicki, who owns her own insurance company, shared she experienced a health scare recently The Bravo star said she was with a client when she started talking “gibberish.”

Vicki said her client was a former physician who called Vicki’s boyfriend Michael Smith’s daughter. The retired physician altered the family that Vicki was “possibly having a stroke.”

“I don’t remember anything, and [Olivia] took me to the hospital,” Vicki said on her podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Vicki said she was looked at by doctors who told her that it was a sinus infection. She said she was sent home. Michael caught a flight from Arizona to see Vicki.

Michael said he found Vicki “pretty much passed out” in a bathtub when he arrived home. He described the moment as “one of the scariest” times in his life.

“I grabbed her, pulled her out of the water, put her in bed. The doctor said she just needed to sleep, so I put her in bed, and she slept literally 13, 14 hours straight,” he said.

Eventually, Michael took Vicki back to the hospital where they discovered her condition had worsened. “She had a massive infection… it was actually sepsis but it was pneumonia,” he said.

“The way [the doctors] explained it is that when your body is fighting that big of an infection… your whole body attacks it what affects the brain and everything else in your body because your body sends everything it has to fight it.” “It was dangerous. It was scary,” Michael added. “I don’t remember much and that’s the trauma of the brain,” Vicki said on the podcast.

“It’s very similar to a stroke or PTSD where the brain just goes into quiet mode, it just won’t remember to protect you.”

In Touch first reported, Vicki is also dealing with being sued by a former client. The RHOC star denied all allegations of wrongdoing.