Vicki Gunvalson in Italy After Denying Financial Elder Abuse

Vicki Gunvalson isn’t letting her legal battles take her down as the Real Housewives of Orange County alum was all smiles during her summer vacation in Italy amid accusations of financial elder abuse.

The Bravolebrity, 62, snapped selfies via Instagram Stories with boyfriend Michael Smith as they walked down the streets of Amalfi, Italy, on Friday, August 2. Vicki donned a flowy white minidress and on-brand sun hat, while Michael looked casual in a white T-shirt, gray shorts and a baseball-style cap.

Four days before her overseas vacation, In Touch exclusively reported that Vicki was hit with a bombshell lawsuit by former client Diane Field – who also listed Vicki’s company Coto Insurance & Financial Services, Allianz Life Insurance Company and a third investment company in the May lawsuit.

According to the filing, Diane, 74, and her late husband, George Field, invested 90 percent of their joint net worth into stocks and mutual funds for 22 years between 1997 and 2019. Their finances took a shift after George suffered major injuries after a bike accident in 2002. Diane claimed that they had $6 million at the time and was held in an investment account and a second account they had set up for their daughter.

In 2019, the Orange County resident and Vicki met after Diane’s friend was interested in working with the former Housewife and Coto Insurance. While the reality star wasn’t interested in working with Diane’s friend, she suggested that Diane move her investment funds to Allianz annuities.

Diane claimed to be uninterested in the offer until Vicki introduced her to her colleague, Ali Hashemian.

“[Vicki] kept reassuring her how safe this Allianz 222 Annuity was and also kept mentioning that her income taxes would go down if she invested in this annuity and that her kids would be well-suited after she passed away. [Vicki] was very convincing, and Diane felt that she could trust her,” according to the lawsuit.

George’s health was declining at the time, which Diane claimed contributed to her decision-making. He died in 2021.

Diane agreed to move her stock funds to an outside firm managed under Ali at Fidelity Investments. However, she claimed to be unaware of the annual $300,0000 payment that came with it.

After being charged the large bill for the next two years, Diane pulled her money out of the account managed by Ali in August 2022.

“As of approximately April 10, 2024, the accumulation value of Diane’s Allianz life insurance policy (Policy No. xxxx4073) was $661,816.74, cash surrender value was $387,497.96 and the death benefit of $3,539,077.00. The listed agents are still both [Vicki] and [Ali]. The total premium Diane has paid on this policy as of April 10, 2024, was $1,000,000,” according to the lawsuit. “As of approximately April 10, 2024, the value of Diane’s Allianz 222 IRA annuity (Policy No. xxxx1487) was $750,506.21.”

In March and April 2024, Vicki continuously called Diane “to remind her of the $100,00 premium payment owed to Allianz for her life insurance policy. [Vicki] wanted to know if Diane would take the money out of her stocks and bonds accounts so [Vicki] could get the payment into Allianz for her like she usually did.”

However, when Diane picked up the phone and called Allianz, the representative revealed no payment was necessary.

One day after In Touch reported on the lawsuit against Vicki, her legal team exclusively denied the allegations on Wednesday, July 31.

“Victoria Gunvalson is a well-respected insurance broker with more than 34 years of experience. She has helped more than 7000 clients. She vehemently denies each and every allegation set forth against her by Diane Field in this lawsuit,” they said in the statement at the time. “Ms. Gunvalson followed the direction of her client, Diane Field, in placing the insurance products Ms. Field requested regarding the annuities and the life insurance policy. Ms. Gunvalson did not engage in any conduct that could be considered financial elder abuse, breach of fiduciary duty, or fraud.”